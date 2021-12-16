CHOSEN WORDS

The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to town for the holidays and the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to be hosting them, in conjunction with Suncoast Beverage Sales! Mark your calendars for Dec. 16. The team will arrive around 3 p.m., when guests are invited to come down and meet the horses and their riders on City Market Place — the empty lot on the North Side of Marion Avenue by the downtown clock. The hitch will depart at around 4 p.m. for a short parade around downtown, before ending on the Tiki lawn at FourPoints by Sheraton for a final photo opportunity. Their visit will be a majestic equestrian display of power to melt any heart and to bring the all-American feel to our holiday celebrations! Hope you’ll come on down and enjoy a very special holiday gift from them to our city! Bring your cameras and cheer them along as they put on a show for us. We kindly appreciate you not arriving till 3 p.m., to allow for the transporters the opportunity to enter safely their staging area. These horses will be in full regalia and, yes, our favorite dalmatian will be there too! If you have never seen these horses in person, they are truly a sight to behold and they will give you memories to treasure for years to come. We are, as a Chamber, so very grateful that they made this stop in Punta Gorda to brighten up our holidays even more. While you’re here, feel free to play in our many stores and restaurants and make a night of it.

PUNTA GORDA, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO