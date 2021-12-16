ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTF is a Codec?

By Piyush Badkul
 1 day ago
This guide is intended for all non-technical readers who wish to understand anything with respect to the codecs. This is the ultimate guide...

Fast Company

I deleted all my social media apps. This is what happened

Lots of people talk about deleting their social media accounts. I actually did it. Deleting Facebook and Instagram made me social media app-less, aside from LinkedIn, which I don’t tend to doomscroll on anyway. I’d been considering the idea for months, and I’m honestly not sure what pushed me to do it.
CELL PHONES
SFGate

Cut your cables with the Onn Roku Smart TV for $128 today

If you’ve ever wrangled with a complicated cable box or have been fed up with the high cost of satellite TV, it’s time to invest in a smart TV. With the 40” Onn LED Roku Smart TV, you can start watching Roku’s free content right out of the box without any complicated setup or hours on hold with customer service. Grab one for $128 now at Walmart to treat yourself or a loved one to a hassle-free entertainment system this holiday season.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Google Chat in Gmail now lets users call someone directly

Google teased some upcoming features for the Google Chat in Gmail a few months ago but didn’t exactly say when they will be made available to the general public. With less than a month left until the end of the year, Google revealed that the ability to ring someone directly using Google Chat in Gmail is now available on mobile.
INTERNET
The US Sun

Android users warned to change settings immediately

IF YOU use an Android-powered device, then clearing your cached data and cookies can help protect your browser history. Experts warn that every time you browse the internet, your Android phone's web browser app accumulates your browsing data, making it vulnerable to third parties and slowing down your phone. This...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtf#Codec#Video Streaming Service
PCWorld

Update Chrome now, because hackers are attacking it

Google has begun pushing out version 96.0.4664.110 of its Chrome desktop browser to address a security vulnerability that is being actively exploited by hackers. Fortunately, the fix is an easy one: Ensure that your browser is up to date, then simply restart it to launch the patched, up-to-date version. Google’s blog post explains that the new version of the browser has been released merely to address existing security vulnerabilities, of which one of them, known as CVE-2021-4102, is being exploited in the wild.
COMPUTERS
dexerto.com

Ludwig reveals major advantage YouTube has over Twitch

Following his surprise departure from Twitch, Ludwig Ahgren revealed the biggest advantage YouTube has so far over the Amazon-owned streaming platform. In November, Ludwig surprised viewers when he revealed that he had signed a multi-year deal to stream exclusively with YouTube Gaming. While Ahgren’s first week after the move had...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechCrunch

Hulu rolls out personalized end-of-year recaps with stats about users’ streaming habits

To get started, subscribers need to log into their Hulu accounts on the website in order to receive their recap. From there, the tool will analyze the user’s data and then display their most-watched genres, which can include categories like edgy comedies, high-stakes dramas, crime dramas and more. The recap will also include a “streaming persona” that’s meant to represent the user’s viewing habits of the year.
TV & VIDEOS
HackerNoon

WTF is Transcoding?

Transcoding is the process of converting an audio or video file from one encoding format to another in order to increase the number of compatible target devices a media file can be played on. This process is known as transcoding and the server which performs it is the transcoding server. Transcoders are chosen based on their purposes, the amount of CPU available to the end-users, network conditions, etc. A server is installed between the 2 parties who wish to communicate, and it will perform the appropriate encoding/decoding of media of these codecs required for these parties to communicate.
COMPUTERS
komando.com

How to know if someone actually read your text

The phone in your hand can do more than the computers we had years ago. It’s a communication device, a camera, a scanner, a fitness tracker, a camcorder, a GPS, a game console — I could go on. There’s also a lot your phone can do that you...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Fail-Fast vs. Fail-Safe: What is the Most Reliable Software Strategy?

Failure can come in many shapes and forms. We should accept that failure happens. It happens to Amazon, Facebook and Google despite all their efforts to avoid it. We need to decide on a strategy. Make assumptions and get support from senior management all the way through engineering. We do however need to make some choices...
SOFTWARE
The Hollywood Reporter

“TikTok Made Me Buy It”: Live-Stream Shopping Heats Up Amid Holidays

Jason DeRulo was frosting some cookies. He just didn’t know how to decorate them. So he turned to his viewers. “Should I decorate them with an ornament? A present? Or a snowflake?” he asked. The singer-songwriter wasn’t performing any music, nor was he acting in a TV show, per se. Instead, he was live on Twitter on Nov. 28, as part of a live-stream shopping event the platform hosted with Walmart. DeRulo’s job? Showcase Walmart products, and interact with followers of the stream (the cookie dough was made with a KitchenAid stand mixer). As for their frosting pick? “Snowflake? Ya’ll went and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Ubergizmo

WhatsApp Now Lets You Preview Voice Messages Before Sending Them

The problem with voice messages is that speaking on the spot could result in messages filled with “umms” and “uhhhs”, which could make messages unnecessarily longer. For WhatsApp users, you might be pleased to learn that the company has announced an update to the feature in the latest version of the app.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

How Jay Wey Amassed Millions of Followers on TikTok while Maintaining a Full-Time Job

Jay Wey is the cofounder of Ubiik and the proud influencer behind all these amazing social media channels where he has amassed an incredible following: tikTok: jayandsharon (1.7Mn) Instagram, jayplussharon (620K) Instagram and YouTube: JaySharon (640K) In this Slogging thread by Limarc Ambalina, Jay W, Amy Shah, SuperSaiyanProgramming, August Kim, Zaf, Zaeem Shoaib, Jack Boreham and Mónica Freitas, Sara Pinto and David Smooke, we talk about TikTok, social media, comedy, and growing an online audience.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HackerNoon

NEW: Audio Player Now Available on HackerNoon

Oh hello there, Hacker, At HackerNoon, our stellar team of developers is busy devoting their coding talents to improve usability, accessibility, design, and the overall awesomeness of the platform. Recently, we shipped the Audio Player Feature. In case you haven’t noticed it, the audio clip appears right beneath the featured image.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

It's Free to Learn Docker. Do it Now!

This is an open-source introduction to Docker guide that will help you learn the basics of Docker and how to start using containers for your SysOps, DevOps, and Dev projects. The guide is suitable for anyone working as a developer, system administrator, or a DevOps engineer. The book is free to download from GitHub and use the GitHub repository to download a copy of the book. The publisher is happy to provide a free and open source credit to DigitalOcean and Materialize.
COMPUTERS
defpen

How To Crop A Video On Windows 10, Mac, Online, Or Phone?

Are you having a hard time fitting your videos on YouTube or even in your social media accounts like TikTok and Instagram? Well, this may be because of your video size. There are recommended video sizes for different websites and applications that you need to follow to avoid having trouble with uploads.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

22 Internet Stories From Hacker News, and Beyond!

This is the first weekly list of top content collected from Hacker News and other sources about tech, science, privacy, and other interesting news. What articles you think should have been mentioned this week or that you found intresting? What do you think about any of the listed articles? Scroll down for the top 10 of this week's top 10 news stories you think you've seen this week and share your thoughts with us at [email protected]/newsquiz.
INTERNET
Engadget

Spotify adds listener ratings for podcasts

As part of its years-long podcast push, Spotify has been constantly adding new features for users on top of steadily expanding its library of 3.2 million shows. Today, the service is debuting yet another tool for listeners to offer feedback on the podcasts they listen to: ratings. The company says the ability to offer 1-5 star ratings will roll out to users "over the coming days." The feature will be available in all markets where podcasts are available on the streaming service.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Roku adds Discovery Plus to its growing library of streaming apps

Roku has added Discovery Plus to its lineup of streaming apps in the UK and Ireland, following the launch of the app on Roku streaming devices in the US, Canada and Brazil. As reported by Pocket-lint, the Discovery Plus streaming app can now be downloaded directly from the Roku Channel Store in the UK and Ireland. You can subscribe directly from your Roku device, too, with memberships costing £4.99 / €5.99 a month. New customers can also opt for a 7-day free trial, if you fancy taking Discovery Plus for a test drive before committing to the monthly subscription.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

769
Followers
10K+
Post
88K+
Views
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

