WTF is a Codec?

Transcoding is the process of converting an audio or video file from one encoding format to another in order to increase the number of compatible target devices a media file can be played on. This process is known as transcoding and the server which performs it is the transcoding server. Transcoders are chosen based on their purposes, the amount of CPU available to the end-users, network conditions, etc. A server is installed between the 2 parties who wish to communicate, and it will perform the appropriate encoding/decoding of media of these codecs required for these parties to communicate.

