These are the last things we want to see: rising numbers of COVID-19 cases to the highest levels of the pandemic in our area. It is a rise associated with the highly contagious delta variant, and now the new omicron variant is threatening — which may be even more contagious. The rise is also associated with the tendency for COVID-19 to express itself much more often and more dangerously in the unvaccinated and in those who forgo masking and social distancing. These are provable facts. But some of us don’t trust them.

GLENS FALLS, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO