ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Slow Home Wi-Fi? You're Using Your Router Wrong

By Bruce Mikells
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T5dRK_0dOQ8wxJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fnGsW_0dOQ8wxJ00
Bermix Studio via Unsplash.com

What a time to be alive. “ Invisible airwave crackle with life” when the Canadian-based rock group Rush recorded those words as part of the song, they were singing about radio but those invisible radio waves carry so much more than just your favorite songs these days.

Back in 1980 when Rush was singing about electromagnetic radiation about the only uses most of us had for the stuff was in our home stereos and microwave ovens. How things have changed over the last forty or so years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y83yH_0dOQ8wxJ00
Kobu Agency via Unsplash.com

These days many homes rely on those invisible waves to connect them to the Internet. We call that wi-fi. For most of us, wi-fi is a love/hate kind of thing. We love to be connected to the Internet without wires. But we hate the fact that our connection is sometimes slower than hurricane response from the federal government.

Slow and janky (is that a word?) wi-fi is the bane of our existence. I wonder how many laptop computers have been bashed against walls because of a slow connection? I know at my house that number is three. Yes, I have issues with anger and with wi-fi, or at least I did until I found out this very simple hack to improve my slow wi-fi at home.

Apparently, the constipated connection I was experiencing with my home wi-fi had more to do with my router than it did with my computer. And no, it wasn’t because my router was underperforming. It was more about where I had my router placed in my home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ynzlV_0dOQ8wxJ00
Misha Feshchak via Unsplash.com

Here’s where we make that connection to the “invisible airwaves” mentioned earlier in this article. Wi-fi signals are made up of radio waves. And just like you can experience interference on your favorite broadcast radio station, so too can your router experience interference from a variety of things in your home. This is what affects your router’s performance and ultimately how quickly you can get to cat videos on YouTube.

To put this in very simple terms your router and your real estate investments have one big thing in common. That thing is location, location, location. Or would that be three things they have in common?

Where your router is located in your home and what is close to it can really change the way your wi-fi signal is dispersed through your home. Here are a couple of great suggestions that you can use to vastly improve your router speed and performance. Best of all you don’t have to pay anything extra to get this performance boost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QU7TV_0dOQ8wxJ00
Compare Fiber via Unsplash.com

When it Comes to Wi-Fi Everybody Needs to Get High

If you have your router sitting on the floor you are missing out on one of the greatest opportunities to expand your wi-fi coverage. Have you ever wondered why radio stations stick their antennas on top of huge towers? Radio coverage increases greatly with height. So the higher the antenna, the greater the coverage. Since your router is basically a radio wave transmitter your signal will improve the higher off the ground you can place the unit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cK189_0dOQ8wxJ00
Staff Photo

Remove Your Router’s Competition.

Let me explain this one, almost every electronic device in your home emits some kind of radio wave. Whether these waves are on the same frequency as your router really doesn’t matter. It’s electronic clutter. Just like you have trouble walking swiftly through your child’s room when the toys are scattered about, your router signal faces a similar issue negotiating all the extra interference. Since you can’t shut your fridge off, the best way to ease the problem is to move the router away from those appliances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eh0UQ_0dOQ8wxJ00
Staff Photo

Get Faster Speeds by Surfing in the Dark.

While we don’t suggest using your computer in total darkness, light fixtures and lamps can also affect how strong your router’s performance can be. Yes, even light bulbs emit radio waves, hence the name light-emitting diode or LED. You will see a marked increase in wi-fi speeds if you disconnect lamps and other small appliances while you’re online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Duka_0dOQ8wxJ00
Staff Photo

Zap Your Pizza, Popcorn, or Potato First, then Get Online.

Yes, I am about to implicate your microwave oven. It may be one of the biggest performance stealers your router will face. A microwave oven is basically a radio that doesn’t play music and pops great popcorn. If your microwave is working chances are your router isn’t working as well as it could be. Keep that in mind if your using an online recipe in the kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03mpBp_0dOQ8wxJ00
Vikram Mudaliar via Unsplash.com

Move Your Aquarium if You Want to Surf Faster at Home.

I have to admit this sounds totally off-kilter but the truth is water absorbs radiation.Think about how warm a swimming pools water gets in the bright sunshine of a summer day. Yeah, that fish tank will gobble up router signals faster than a competitor at the Coney Island Hot Dog eating contest. Move the fish and improve your wi-fi speed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sM8f8_0dOQ8wxJ00
Dose Media via Unsplash.com

Disconnect the Devices You Aren’t Using.

Take a minute and think about all the connected devices you have in your home. At my house, we have mobile phones, tablets, laptops, smart televisions, a number of smart speakers, and other assorted gadgets that just “stay connected” to the wi-fi even when they aren’t being used. Try shutting those devices down or at least disconnecting them from the wi-fi signal. It’s amazing how fast your speeds will increase if you disconnect three televisions, two laptops, five mobile phones, and three tablets. Trust me, I know from experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Xfv1_0dOQ8wxJ00
Jason Mitrion via Unsplash.com

Improve Your Video Call Experience with One Simple Change.

When do most video calls start? At the top of the hour or on the half-hour. That’s universal so if you’re starting your call at 15 past or:15 until the hour, you just might have a lot more bandwidth, in general, to really accelerate your video call experience. It’s like going to lunch at 11 am or 1 pm as opposed to going right at noon. You get better service when there are fewer customers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11wIew_0dOQ8wxJ00
Barabasa

Personal Experience Proves All of These Tips to be Legit.

As I’ve explained, our wi-fi at home was awful and slow and we pay a lot of money for service that is, in Louisiana terms, fast-fast. I made these adjustments at our house and the difference is remarkable.

Alrighty then, since I unplugged your microwave, I know you still need to eat, so why not try this method while you’re surfing the web. It will give you hours of online time without having to even get up and stir the pot.

Click here to view photo gallery

Comments / 0

Related
helpnetsecurity.com

How to find hidden spy cameras with a smartphone

Researchers from the National University of Singapore and Yonsei University in South Korea have devised a mobile application that uses smartphones’ time-of-flight (ToF) sensor to find tiny spy cameras hidden in everyday objects. The app is more successful at detecting hidden cams than existing state-of-the-art commercial hidden camera detectors (CC308+,...
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Weak signal? How to get better Wi-Fi on your Android

The digital age got a shot in the arm (pardon the pun) when the pandemic forced us to move our everyday activities online. Remote work and education, shopping, video chats and conferencing have become more common than ever. You’re probably using your connected devices more than usual, and that can...
CELL PHONES
Reader's Digest

How to Get Free Wi-Fi Wherever You Go

Children of the ’90s likely remember the agony of those early dial-up Internet years. The waiting. The connecting. The tone that told them they were almost there. The wires. So many wires. Today, connecting to the Internet can happen in a matter of seconds. And though we might still wonder what Wi-Fi stands for, we know without a doubt that Wi-Fi requires no cords. But a wireless Internet connection usually comes at a cost—unless you follow this expert advice on how to get free Wi-Fi.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are. Rest assured, however, that once you try out one of these awesome little gadgets, you’ll love it and you’ll be so mad that you’re only learning about it now. Among BGR Deals readers, they’re best-sellers anytime they go on sale. And today, there are some wireless borescope camera deals that you should definitely take advantage of. Borescope cameras are basically snake cameras that can see inside of almost...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
SFGate

Cut your cables with the Onn Roku Smart TV for $128 today

If you’ve ever wrangled with a complicated cable box or have been fed up with the high cost of satellite TV, it’s time to invest in a smart TV. With the 40” Onn LED Roku Smart TV, you can start watching Roku’s free content right out of the box without any complicated setup or hours on hold with customer service. Grab one for $128 now at Walmart to treat yourself or a loved one to a hassle-free entertainment system this holiday season.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best Wi-Fi Range Extenders in 2021: Get rid of dead zones in your home

Wireless connectivity has certainly improved over the years  — but that’s not to say it’s always perfect. Even some of the best Wi-Fi setups have their flaws. However, if you’re resistant to an old-school, yet slightly more reliable, wired setup, there are options to improve your Wi-Fi when your provider fails to give you reliable service. One solution is picking up a Wi-Fi range extender. This is especially useful for people with bigger homes that have a plethora of dead zones or just far too many devices for one lonely Wi-Fi router to handle. If you do opt to purchase a...
RETAIL
Gadget Review

What is the USB Port on my Router For?_

If you are shopping for new wireless connectivity devices, you may wonder what a USB port on a router is used for. Many of the best routers, after all, include USB ports, LAN ports, ethernet ports, and related connection options. Keep reading to learn all about USB ports and wireless routers.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Most useful gadgets to have during a power outage

Snowstorms turn everything into a winter wonderland, but they can also leave you without power for days and even weeks. This year, we help you prep for them with our list of useful gadgets to have during a power outage. Want to ensure you have power for days and can...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Routers#Radio Stations#Unsplash Com#Canadian#Kobu Agency
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $60, Get an Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Clock and Alexa for $34.99 Shipped – This Weekend Only

The Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker comes with a functional clock as well as Alexa, and you can get one for $34.99 shipped (in stock soon – order now to lock in price), this weekend only, originally $59.99. This new model now boasts the same spherical design and fabric finish as Echo, making it a sleek way to add a voice assistant to any space. Despite its size, this device packs a powerful punch with a 1.6-inch, front-firing speaker, which offers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

How to know if you're connected to fast Wi-Fi on Android

If you're paying for faster internet than you can get on your phone, don't rush off to get a new router until you've checked that you're using your connection in the best possible way. For example, if you've upgraded to gigabit internet, but your speed tests still only show 100Mbps, you might just be connected to a slower band. Here's how to see if you're connected to fast Wi-Fi Android.
CELL PHONES
WRBL News 3

These great Amazon devices and home electronics are still on sale

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Even though the holidays are just over a week away, you still have a chance to get your hands on a wide range of useful gifts for the season. In fact, a good number of current deals promise to arrive from Amazon before Christmas. We’ve […]
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

How to Change the Channel on a Wi-Fi Extender

As a first step you’ll need to switch it to Access Point mode and you'll also probably need to connect the device to Ethernet, even if it wasn’t before. Look in the wireless settings for your model for a Channel setting and try different selections in this setting until you find one that gives you better performance.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Youtube
biztechmagazine.com

How to Get Flawless Wi-Fi Anywhere

As the fear of the pandemic recedes, people have returned to in-store shopping, restaurants, and large, public events and spaces — and that means businesses must deliver high-quality Wi-Fi, including outdoors and in challenging locations. Hansel Auto Group, for example, used to have slow Wi-Fi access and spotty — sometimes...
CELL PHONES
yourchoiceway.com

How To Test Your Wi-Fi Speed

If you want to troubleshoot slow internet, a good place to start is to check your Wi-Fi is running as it should be. Here's how to do it. It’s surprisingly hard to find an app which will test how fast your Wi-Fi is. Most of the 'network' testers are actually broadband or internet speed testers which only tell you how fast your connection is to your ISP.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

This Dolby 5.1 soundbar system is down to $180 at Best Buy today

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to make a massive upgrade to your home theater system, this is the sign to take your listening experience to the next level. Most of the best Cyber Monday deals may be over, but this deal for a Samsung soundbar with Dolby 5.1 is still around. You can pick it up at Best Buy for just $180, which is $100 off its original price. This is one of the best Cyber Monday soundbar deals, especially considering how amazing this audio system will make your home theater setup sound. If this deal catches your eye, get it as soon as possible — there’s no telling when this offer ends. There’s a chance it’s not even supposed to be live right now.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Pretty much all Wi-Fi routers are vulnerable to attack, study finds

In a shocking revelation, cybersecurity researchers have discovered over 200 bugs in Wi-Fi routers made by nine popular manufacturers, suggesting that millions of the most common devices around the world are vulnerable to attacks. Researchers from IoT Inspector and CHIP examined devices from Asus, AVM, D-Link, Netgear, Edimax, TP-Link, Synology,...
TECHNOLOGY
vacationstravel.com

Back to travelling: Is it safe to use public Wi-Fi when you’re on the go?

Now that travel has resumed, we’re planning adventures and holidays again, this time with more safety considerations. As well as COVID safety when on the go, travellers need to consider cyber safety to avoid being hacked on public Wi-Fi. You’ve probably wondered, ‘is it safe to use public Wi-Fi?’ In short, the answer is no, unless your device has advanced protection installed.
TRAVEL
Light Reading

CableLabs helps take Wi-Fi 6E to the test

With Wi-Fi 6E considered a technology prime for adoption by cable operators, CableLabs was part of a trio that took the new technology through its paces in a field test that delivered speeds in excess of 1 Gbit/s in certain scenarios. It marks an early performance result for Wi-Fi 6E,...
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Review

What Do I Need for Wi-Fi 6?_

If you are building a brand new wireless network, you may wonder “what do I need for Wi-Fi 6?” The best new routers, after all, tend to include support for the sought-after Wi-Fi 6 Internet protocol. Keep reading to learn all about the steps you need to take to ensure you have a blazing fast Wi-Fi 6 connection.
COMPUTERS
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy