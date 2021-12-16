Preparing For A Cold Winter With Exxon Mobil

A key feature of energy provided by fossil fuels is the inherent delays in balancing supply and demand. This leads to big cyclic price swings for power prices. It is often the case that we miss the obvious. Perhaps the defining feature of oil and gas companies is price volatility of their products. It struck me recently that this feature, which translates to the price of oil and gas stocks, results from the difficulty in matching supply and demand. And this supply/demand issue results from the inherent long-term nature (and cost) of oil & gas exploration. It takes time and a lot of Capex to bring oil & gas reserves to production. Thus a shortage gets amplified because of the delay in expanding production, and when there is too much supply in shutting things down. Given the massive expansion of renewable energy-based power, which is less subject to variable pricing, the price fluctuations of fossil fuels is another component providing pressure on fossil fuel companies. Exxon Mobil (XOM) cut Capex dramatically in response to the COVID crisis and now plans to substantially increase investment in its upstream oil and gas businesses. The risk of this producing stranded assets is another reason to avoid investment in XOM.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO