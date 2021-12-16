ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Preparing For A Cold Winter With Exxon Mobil

By Portfolio Navigator
Seekingalpha.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleColder winter weather could be a boon for Exxon as heightened demand for oil could drive prices higher. Annual oil price trends are nothing new for investors, but the potential for a colder winter sets the stage for an amplified impact to oil prices in 2022. One way to capitalize on...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Exxon Mobil And Fossil Fuel Price Volatility

A key feature of energy provided by fossil fuels is the inherent delays in balancing supply and demand. This leads to big cyclic price swings for power prices. It is often the case that we miss the obvious. Perhaps the defining feature of oil and gas companies is price volatility of their products. It struck me recently that this feature, which translates to the price of oil and gas stocks, results from the difficulty in matching supply and demand. And this supply/demand issue results from the inherent long-term nature (and cost) of oil & gas exploration. It takes time and a lot of Capex to bring oil & gas reserves to production. Thus a shortage gets amplified because of the delay in expanding production, and when there is too much supply in shutting things down. Given the massive expansion of renewable energy-based power, which is less subject to variable pricing, the price fluctuations of fossil fuels is another component providing pressure on fossil fuel companies. Exxon Mobil (XOM) cut Capex dramatically in response to the COVID crisis and now plans to substantially increase investment in its upstream oil and gas businesses. The risk of this producing stranded assets is another reason to avoid investment in XOM.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KTRE

Exxon Mobil rolls out plan to cut emissions in Permian Basin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Exxon Mobil says it has a plan for cutting greenhouse gas emissions in one of the most prolific oilfields in the U.S. The company made the announcement Monday, saying it will be focusing on emissions from its own operations as well as indirect emissions associated with the electricity it buys to power its well sites and other infrastructure.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exxonmobil#Oil Company#Xom#Exxon Mobil Corp
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Exxon Mobil

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
smarteranalyst.com

Exxon Mobil Predicts Earnings and Cash Flows to Double by 2027

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) shares jumped almost 1.8% during the pre-market trading session on December 2, after American oil and natural gas laid out its long-term corporate plans. Against 2019, XOM projects earnings and cash flow projections to double by 2027. Furthermore, the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Street.Com

Plug Power, Exxon Mobil Touted by Wells Fargo on Spending Bill

Wells Fargo put together a list of stocks that should benefit if the Senate joins the House in approving the Build Back Better bill. Wells Fargo has put together a list of stocks that should benefit if the Senate joins the House in approving President Joe Biden’s spending bill, known as Build Back Better.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

U.S. Natural Gas Market: I Am Carefully Long January Contract

This Thursday, I expect the EIA to report 3,412 bcf of working gas in storage for the week ending Dec. 10. Last week (ending Dec. 10), the number of heating degree days (HDDs) increased by 16% w-o-w (from 122 to 142). However, the total "energy demand" (as measured in total degree days or TDDs) was 1.9% below last year's level and as much as 16% below the 30-year average.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
DailyFx

Natural Gas Prices Decline Following Fresh Inventories Report

Natural Gas, Commodities, Energy Prices, Inflation – Talking Points. Natural gas gives up gains of roughly 2% following inventories report. Price continues to struggle below key $4.000 psychological level. Support remains through strong demand for US LNG exports. Natural gas prices traded lower on Thursday as the Energy Information...
TRAFFIC
newstalkflorida.com

Big Oil CEOs Thumb Nose At Green Energy Transition, Say Fossil Fuels Still Have ‘Essential Role’

Executives of major oil companies slammed the aggressive global push to renewable forms of energy and warned that such policies could crash economies. Crude oil and natural gas continue to be key to the world economy’s health and cannot be discounted, CEOs of ExxonMobil, Chevron, Halliburton and Saudi Aramco said during the ongoing World Petroleum Congress in Texas on Monday. The executives agreed that climate change should be addressed, but not to the detriment of current energy needs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Where gas prices are headed in 2022, according to leading forecast models

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Demand for petroleum absolutely crashed at the onset of the 2020 lockdowns as air travel, cruise trips, and daily office commutes evaporated. The ensuing buildup in crude oil supply—and the lack of places to store it—culminated in the futures price of domestically produced crude briefly going negative in April 2020. At the bottom of the crash, sellers of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contracts were paying buyers $37 per barrel to take their oil.
TRAFFIC
Seeking Alpha

Oil And Gas Inventories Near Seasonally Historic Lows, Despite SPR Withdrawals

US continues its net draw down of crude inventories. Don’t expect gas prices to moderate significantly anytime soon. Policy matters in the energy arena and when you have an administration banning drilling, then allowing it again, and then not sure what to do, it creates uncertainty. Companies in that environment will do the prudent thing, wait until the dust is settled and policy is clear before wading back in.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

EIA reports a decline of 88 billion cubic feet in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 88 billion cubic feet for the week ended Dec. 10. That compared with the average decline of 88 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.417 trillion cubic feet, down 326 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 64 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, January natural gas climbed by 7.6 cents, or 2%, at $3.78 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $3.882 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
upr.org

Soaring oil industry profits are costing consumers at the gas pump

As Utahns continue to endure some of the nation's highest gasoline prices, 24 of the top oil and gas corporations made nearly $174 billion in profits this year, with profits in the past three months alone topping $74 billion, according to a new report by Accountable.US. Tony Carrk, executive director...
TRAFFIC
ABC Big 2 News

Energy sector watching Omicron closely as OPEC boosts production

PERMIAN BASIN (NEXSTAR) – The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has investors in the energy sector watching closely. They’re hoping for the best and planning for the worst-case scenario. OPEC+ decided to boost oil production, which is good for business. But, if the new variant triggers new restrictions and lockdowns, it could cost production millions of […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
resilience.org

How Big Oil Rigs the System to Keep Winning

This article is published as part of Covering Climate Now, a global collaboration of news outlets strengthening coverage of the climate story. Despite countless investigations, lawsuits, social shaming, and regulations dating back decades, the oil and gas industry remains formidable. After all, it has made consuming its products seem like a human necessity. It has confused the public about climate science, bought the eternal gratitude of one of America’s two main political parties, and repeatedly out-maneuvered regulatory efforts. And it has done all this in part by thinking ahead and then acting ruthlessly. While the rest of us were playing checkers, its executives were playing three-dimensional chess.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Brookings Institution

The emerging global natural gas market and the energy crisis of 2021-2022

The ongoing energy crisis of late 2021 looks sure to move into 2022. It has already had wide-ranging impacts on economics, the environment, and security. This essay considers a few of the tensions arising for government policy, investors, and consumers. The crisis has three distinct elements: COVID-19 and supply chain disruptions, greater interconnectedness of natural gas markets, and signs of energy price volatility during the energy transition away from fossil fuels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Key Oil and Gas Themes for 2022

Analysts at Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research have revealed their 'key' oil and gas themes for 2022. Analysts at Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research have revealed their “key” oil and gas themes for 2022 in a new report sent to Rigzone on Monday. One...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy