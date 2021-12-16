How educators can make time for self-care

Like lots of other people, focus and prioritization is a huge challenge for me. I am constantly multitasking and trying to remind myself to “be present.” One Microstep that I have recently tried to undertake is to simply say to myself (sometimes out loud) before a meeting or event “be present.” When my mind wanders during a meeting or I look at my phone, I physically turn the phone upside down and repeat “be present.” That ties into my other Microstep, which is to create small rituals with the people that matter. For me, that means creating sacrosanct T.V. or reading time with my kids, or scheduling a phone call with a friend. I tell everyone that this specific time is my time to be with that person and I do not compromise unless absolutely necessary.

