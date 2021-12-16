ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Announcing the winner of the first WISE (Women Interdisciplinary Scholarship Engagement) Fellowship

WPI News
 1 day ago

The WISE Network (Women's Interdisciplinary Scholarship Engagement) partially funded by the WPI Women Impact Network aims to help female students connect with the world of interdisciplinary research by raising awareness to...

www.wpi.edu

agdaily.com

2021 College Aggies Online scholarship winners announced

Every year the Animal Agriculture Alliance host a scholarship competition to encourage the use of social media and telling the story of those in the agriculture industry. At the end of the competition, they recognize those students who stood out and excelled in connecting consumers and producers. Students from Oklahoma...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

A pioneering visual system for assessment of student competencies

When a student obtains a university qualification, they are deemed to have acquired with a set of skills, abilities and knowledge learned throughout the courses and years. But what exactly do they know? What competencies lie behind that qualification? To what degree have they acquired them? The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) is taking a leap forward in competency-based assessment by launching GRAF, a system that shows students' progress graphically.
EDUCATION
ung.edu

Women of UNG award scholarships to students

University of North Georgia (UNG) alumna Renee Clement knows every dollar can make a difference to students as they balance school, work and home. During her time at UNG, the mother of five received a handful of scholarships, including the Women's Education Scholarship. "I was thrilled to receive this scholarship...
DAHLONEGA, GA
unl.edu

Rural Fellowship program announces funding, scholarships

Nebraska communities that participate in Rural Prosperity Nebraska’s 2022 Rural Fellows program will be eligible for financial support. In total, $100,000 will be available to communities that host students to work on projects as part of the Rural Fellows summer internship program. In addition, 10 $1,000 scholarships to the University...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPI News

Dean's Discourse

DEPARTMENT(S): — Someday at Christmas men won’t be boys, playing with bombs like kids play with toys…. Thus begins the song penned by Stevie Wonder. While I understand that not all celebrate Christmas, the sentiment stands. The song imagines a world where there is no war, where people are not hungry, and all live fearlessly in a genuinely equal society. With such an understanding that appreciates the value of life, we would realize peace on earth.
STEVIE WONDER
wmuk.org

WMU announces scholarships are first initiative from record donation

Western Michigan University has announced the first initiative funded by the largest gift ever to a U.S. university. Western President Edward Montgomery says a new scholarship program will help 340 freshmen from low income families attend the university this year. Montgomery says the “Bronco Promise” will add about 600 more...
KALAMAZOO, MI
TheDailyBeast

ASU Students Want Kyle Rittenhouse Booted From Online Nursing Class

Several left-leaning student groups at Arizona State University have called on the school to ban Kyle Rittenhouse from an online nursing course, reports The Guardian. Students say they have safety concerns over Rittenhouse, who was acquitted earlier this month after being charged with killing two men and injuring another during BLM protests in Wisconsin. Students for Socialism ASU, Students for Justice in Palestine, the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and Mecha de ASU are among the groups calling for his removal. “Our campus is already unsafe as is, and we would like to abate this danger as much as possible,” said a spokesperson for Students for Socialism ASU. “The goal of these demands is to let the ASU administration know that we do not feel safe knowing that a mass shooter, who has expressed violent intentions about ‘protecting property’ over people, is so carelessly allowed to be admitted to the school at all.”
COLLEGES
uhclthesignal.com

COMMUNITY UPDATE: Appointment of UHCL Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Search Committee

I am pleased to announce that I have appointed a Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Search Committee. The committee will be assisted by Anthem Executive Search, which has significant expertise in higher education searches. The committee members are:. Joe Staley, Vice President for University Advancement – Co-Chair...
COLLEGES
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Fergus Falls Daily Journal

LCSC announces MN education policy fellowship

Eight area fellows have been selected to participate in the Rural Cohort of the Education Policy Fellowship. Participants have been carefully selected throughout Lakes Country Service Cooperative’s nine-county region in west-central Minnesota. The Minnesota EducationPolicy Fellowship is a joint partnership between the Center for Policy Design and LCSC. Fellowship members...
MINNESOTA STATE
WPI News

Innovation & Entrepreneurship Appreciation and Celebration Gathering

The I&E team invites you to a special celebration highlighting the successes of some of our program participants. Please join us to learn how I&E helped fund new student start-ups, while gaining insight from their experiences and how you can benefit from offering your expertise and mentorship as part of this amazing community.
ECONOMY
stanford.edu

A former congressional intern explores ways to serve

This story is the third in a series of profiles on Stanford’s 2021-22 transfer students. The unique cohort of 60+ undergraduates, who range in age from 18 to 51, brings a multitude of perspectives and life experiences to campus. As the son of immigrants from Mexico, Kyle Becerra was drawn...
STANFORD, CA
Tennessee Tribune

Fisk University Board of Trustees Raises $150,000 to Send Students to Ghana

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–The Fisk University Board of Trustees has gifted a whopping $150,000 to send students from the University (mostly from the W. E. B. Du Bois Honors Program) to Ghana, West Africa during May 2022. The $150,000 will cover program costs for students as they travel to...
COLLEGES
WPI News

Creating or Updating a Mid-Career Professional Development Plan: Register now for workshop on Jan 10

DEPARTMENT(S): — This annual workshop designed specifically for Associate-rank faculty-- whether dual-mission, teaching-mission, or research-mission-- will be held on Monday, January 10 from 9-11am. (The decision about in-person or Zoom will be influenced by input from registrants.) The process of creating and refreshing a professional development plan (PDP) is the foundation of WPI’s relatively new Associate Professor Mentoring Program initiated with our ADVANCE grant. All are encouraged to participate regardless of years in rank, but we especially recommend participation within 1-3 years of being promoted to Associate.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
weaa.org

Nakeia Drummond on The Women Entrepreneur Leadership Lab

Nakeia Drummond is the founder of The WELL (Women Entrepreneur Leadership Lab) and founder & CEO of NLD Strategic, an equity-centered management consulting and design firm. She joins Two Way Talk to discuss networking opportunities for Black women business owners, how The WELL is breaking down barriers between institutions and entrepreneurs, and how it's building a sense of community for those involved.
ECONOMY
ucsd.edu

Hitting It Out of the Park with $3M Boost for Scholarships and Fellowships

Alumnus Gary Jacobs and wife Jerri-Ann renew support for UC San Diego Baseball and Social Sciences. Longtime campus champions Gary and Jerri-Ann Jacobs believe in the power of the next generation to make change for the better. And it is imperative, they say, to “create the opportunity for anybody who is eligible and wants to come to UC San Diego to do so.” With that in mind, they have boosted their support of education at the university with an additional $2 million in gifts to both Athletics and the Division of Social Sciences.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Boston

LIST: These Colleges Are Requiring Students And Staff To Get COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

BOSTON (CBS) — A growing number of colleges in the Boston area are requiring students and staff to get a coronavirus vaccine booster shot. The Centers For Disease Control says that “everyone ages 16 and older should get a booster shot.” Eligibility for a booster shot starts six months after receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and two months after getting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Some schools are requiring boosters in time for the start of the spring semester or whenever eligibility allows, while others have set different deadlines. We’ve compiled a list of colleges that have announced booster shot requirements. Click on the links for more information about each school’s policy. Bentley College: Boosters required for the spring semester Boston College: Boosters required by Feb. 9 Boston University: Boosters required by Feb. 4, or as soon as eligibility allows Emerson College: Boosters required before return from winter break, or as soon as eligibility allows Harvard University: Boosters will be required for all who are eligible Northeastern University: Boosters required by Jan. 18, or as soon as eligibility allows UMass Amherst: Boosters required for the spring semester Wheaton College: Boosters required within 30 days of being eligible, starting Feb.1    
BOSTON, MA
pace.edu

Interdisciplinary Team of Students Collaborate to Develop Real-World Solutions in Haub Law’s First Access to Justice Lab

The Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University’s new Access to Justice (A2J) Lab brought together students from across Pace University to apply human-centered design-thinking and legal training to create an innovative technology tool to address a real-world gap in access to justice. Six second and third year Haub Law students, Lili Caparosa, Dagmar Cornejo, Pamela Guerrero, Daniel Guarracino, Gabriella Mickel, and Nina Rodriguez, joined four Seidenberg School of Computer Science and Information Systems graduate students, and one undergraduate student from Dyson College of Arts and Sciences to collaborate in the unique, immersive, and interdisciplinary course offered for the first time this semester.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
njtechweekly.com

NJTW News: Princeton University Engage 2021 And The State Of Philanthropy In NJ

[This article was taken from NJTW News, an NJTechWeekly.com newsletter. Sign up for it here.]. Princeton University held its Engage 2021 conference last week. The conference centered not only on innovation at Princeton, but also on how Princeton is reaching out into the region to create entrepreneurial opportunities. Highlights included:
PRINCETON, NJ

