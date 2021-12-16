What Restaurants Are Open on Christmas Eve/Day?

A list of national restaurant chains that will remain open on Christmas Eve/Day this year. Don't feel like cooking Christmas dinner this year? We've got you covered. Many of the following national restaurant...
The 12 days of Christmas might've had gold rings and a partridge in a pear tree, but you know what it didn't have? Fried chicken sandwiches and Cajun fries. To celebrate the holiday season, the venerated New Orleans-based fast food chain is kicking things off with the 12 Days of Popeyes.
Running a string of daily or weekly discounts is the fast food thing to do through the holidays. Both McDonald's and Popeye's are running 12 straight days of deals this month. So, of course, Wendy's is also doing something similar. Though, it's not taking the advent calendar-style approach to burger...
It's the end of an era at Popeyes, according to reports coming out of Lafayette, La. According to a local radio station, Hot 107.9, the beloved chicken chain is doing away with its last existing buffet. In case you missed it, Popeyes had operated all-you-can-eat buffets filled with fried chicken,...
As soon as the clock strikes midnight and Thanksgiving is over, it's officially time to prepare for the long list of holidays that fall in December. Costco seems to be on the same page, as evidenced by the growing selection of seasonal sweets on sale in the bakery section. A...
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – A popular restaurant for decades on Old U.S. 27 just south of the Michigan-Indiana border will be closing its doors for good later this month. Clay’s Family Restaurant near Lake George announced on it’s Facebook page Wednesday that they will be closing forever on December...
Sometimes, you want to enjoy the holidays without the added stress of cooking and trying to impress your relatives—or maybe your kitchen just isn’t equipped to handle all your holiday guests. Or maybe you’re not a Christmas reveler, but still want to eat some good food. Luckily, these restaurants, including brunch hot spot Sweedeedee and the recently relocated Quaintrelle, are open for Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day takeout or dine-in.
When December rolls around, you can just picture chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost nipping at your nose…and a big ol' batch of Christmas cookies baking in the oven. Okay, that's not how the song goes—but it should be! Few holiday traditions are as nostalgic as baking (and...
Long before Popeyes disrupted the world of fast food with Thrillist's personal favorite fried chicken sandwich, the Louisiana-style fast food joint claimed ownership to a much more under-the-radar phenomenon. Unbeknownst to many, Popeyes had several buffets, and while one by one they closed down, a final Louisiana-based outpost stood—until now, that is.
McDonald's customers owe a big thank you to Mariah Carey. On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer gave fans of the Golden Arches a real treat: free Big Macs. This is just the first free item offered on McDonald's Mariah Menu, which launched on Monday. It offers customers who spend $1 or more on the McDonald's app 12 days of Carey's favorite menu items for free — from the classic cheeseburger and Big Mac to soft-baked chocolate chip cookies and McDonald's signature baked apple pie.
Restaurants have learned a thing or two over the last year or so. When the pandemic forced the shuttering of establishments for extended periods of time, many business owners started to shuffle how they wanted to serve customers in the future. Some have increased their outdoor patio space so, in the event of additional restaurant spacing mandates passed by the Arizona government (it’s happening in other states, including California), they will still be able to serve customers. Other restaurant owners are taking a different approach to safeguard their business entirely, including the opening of drive-through-only restaurants. For one local Mexican restaurant, this is the approach they are taking, with a new drive-through-only location set to open.
CINCINNATI — A restaurant at The Banks is hoping to warm people up on as the days get cooler with spiked Hot Chocolate "fishbowls." Fishbowl at the Banks is now selling its spiked hot chocolate for another year after its popularity last year. The drink combines hot chocolate with whipped cream-flavored vodka and is topped with whipped cream, chocolate sprinkles and a chocolate-filled jumbo marshmallow.
If you haven’t already guessed, the holidays will probably be back to some semblance of normal after a pandemic year. If you’re all vaxxed and boosting up, that might mean reviving annual gatherings and catching up with your conspiracy theorist cousin this year (darn!). But that belly-filling spread that the resident chef in your family typically cooks up? That’s probably back on the table (hooray!).
That being said, for those hoping to indulge in a festive meal but don’t have the energy (or the chops) to whip it up, dinner delivery may be the way to go. While you’re at it,...
When you’re rushing around trying to pick up every present possible before the holidays, you might forget that you’re going to need to cook come Christmas, too. Unfortunately, if you mistakenly assumed you had that cream of chicken soup to recreate that casserole your family loves, you might need to run out to the supermarket to score some last-minute ingredients for the 24th and 25th. But what time does Publix close on Christmas Eve? And is Publix open on Christmas Day? You want to make sure your holiday dinner is delish — and that you never run out of nuggs for your kiddo who probably won’t eat anything else.
What if you get hungry sometime during Christmas weekend 2021 in Lexington? Is there anything to eat? Two years into pandemic-related community guidelines, you will find many more holiday dining and carryout options available for Lexington in 2021 than there were last year. Christmas Eve falls on Friday December 24 and Christmas Day falls on Saturday December 25 for 2021, which may affect typical weekend lunch and brunch hours for many Lexington restaurants. (Call ahead to confirm.)
Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. In Southern Italy, celebrating Christmas Eve with a feast of seven fish dishes is a much-loved, age-old tradition. It's almost always a family affair, with generations of cooks in the kitchen and favorite foods that return year after year. But you don't have to be Italian to throw your own holiday seafood feast, and you don't have to stick with traditional recipes, either. Here, everything you need to know about the holiday, including its history and how to throw your very own party – choose from our menu of recipes.
If you’re throwing a New Year’s Eve party at home this year—or whipping up a dish to bring to someone else’s get-together—you’ll probably be making some last-minute trips to the grocery store to stock up on ingredients for your favorite holiday appetizers (sweet and spicy bacon wrapped chicken bites, anyone?). And if your nearest supermarket is a Publix, you might be wondering about Publix hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Everyone loves a numerically pleasing date. May 5, 2005. That's a good one. January 1, 2011. January 2, 2034 will be pretty good. But dates like 1/1/11 or 1/2/34 can't be counted on to come along with regularity. So, on December 12 of every year, Krispy Kreme celebrates the Day of Dozens.
