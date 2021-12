The young mother was humming Christmas Carols as she busily worked her magic in her culinary workshop. She moved as one on a mission preparing the Christmas ham. According to family tradition, she cut the ham in half, placed it in two identical pans, then lovingly slid them into the oven. As usual she had an audience. Her daughter was mesmerized watching her mother. Mesmerized, that is, until a renegade question popped into her mind. Without thought she blurted it out, “Mom, why do you cut the ham in half before you put it in the oven?”

SOCIETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO