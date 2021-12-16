ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rescuers battle strong typhoon lashing southern Philippines

By JIM GOMEZ - Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 1 day ago

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful typhoon slammed into the southeastern Philippines on Thursday, toppling trees, ripping tin roofs...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Death toll from powerful typhoon in Philippines climbs to 12

MANILA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The death toll from a typhoon that slammed into the Philippines rose to 12 on Friday, and its president feared it could climb further as authorities assess the devastation caused by one of the strongest tropical storms to hit the country this year. President Rodrigo...
ENVIRONMENT
Post-Star

Baby rescued from typhoon flooding in Philippines

Typhoon Rai caused significant flooding in the island nation of the Philippines. Members of the country's coast guard rescued this baby from the floodwaters in Cagayan de Oro on Dec. 16.
ASIA
International Business Times

Five Dead As Powerful Typhoon Batters The Philippines

The strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year uprooted trees, toppled power lines and flooded villages as it barrelled across the archipelago Friday, leaving at least five people dead. More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Typhoon Rai pummelled the southern and central regions of...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Typhoon#Rescuers#Manila#Us Coast Guard#Extreme Weather#Ap
WDBO

At least 3 dead as strong typhoon pummels Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — At least three people were reported dead in the Philippines on Friday after a strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods, tore off roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said.
ENVIRONMENT
yaleclimateconnections.org

Super Typhoon Rai plows through the Philippines

The quieter-than-usual 2021 Northwest Pacific typhoon season saved its worst for last, with the final storm of the year, Super Typhoon Rai, a beast. According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Rai made landfall at 5:30Z (1:30 p.m. local time) December 16 on Siargao Island in the southeastern Philippines.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

12 dead as powerful typhoon batters the Philippines

At least 12 people have died in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, the disaster agency said Friday, after the storm swept across the archipelago uprooting trees, toppling power poles and flooding villages. More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Typhoon Rai pummelled the southern and central regions of the country, knocking out communications in some areas and tearing roofs off buildings. Rai was a super typhoon when it slammed into Siargao Island on Thursday, packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometres an hour (120 miles). On Friday, wind speeds eased to 150 kilometres an hour, the state weather forecaster said. "Siargao island is heavily damaged," Ricardo Jalad, executive director of the national disaster agency, told a briefing.
ENVIRONMENT
Star-Herald

Baby rescued from typhoon flooding in Philippines

Typhoon Rai caused significant flooding in the island nation of the Philippines. Members of the country's coast guard rescued this baby from the floodwaters in Cagayan de Oro on Dec. 16.
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Philippines
WGAU

At least 3 dead as strong typhoon pummels Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — At least three people were reported dead in the Philippines on Friday after a strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods, tore off roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said.
ENVIRONMENT
Grand Island Independent

Baby rescued from typhoon flooding in Philippines

Typhoon Rai caused significant flooding in the island nation of the Philippines. Members of the country's coast guard rescued this baby from the floodwaters in Cagayan de Oro on Dec. 16.
ASIA
News4Jax.com

At least 3 dead as strong typhoon pummels Philippines

MANILA – A powerful typhoon that battered the central Philippines left at least 12 people dead in massive floods that trapped residents on roofs and damaged buildings including a hotel and an airport, officials said. Typhoon Rai slightly weakened after slamming ashore Thursday on the country’s southeastern coast but...
ENVIRONMENT
Quad Cities Onlines

Baby rescued from typhoon flooding in Philippines

Typhoon Rai caused significant flooding in the island nation of the Philippines. Members of the country's coast guard rescued this baby from the floodwaters in Cagayan de Oro on Dec. 16.
ASIA
KRMG

At least 3 dead as strong typhoon pummels Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — At least three people were reported dead in the Philippines on Friday after a strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods, tore off roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Herald

At least 3 dead as strong typhoon pummels Philippines

MANILA, Philippines -- At least three people were reported dead in the Philippines on Friday after a strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods, tore off roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said.
ENVIRONMENT
WSOC Charlotte

At least 3 dead as strong typhoon pummels Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — At least three people were reported dead in the Philippines on Friday after a strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods, tore off roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said.
ENVIRONMENT
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

At least 3 dead as strong typhoon pummels Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — At least three people were reported dead in the Philippines on Friday after a strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods, tore off roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said.
ENVIRONMENT
WOKV

At least 3 dead as strong typhoon pummels Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — At least three people were reported dead in the Philippines on Friday after a strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods, tore off roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

At least 3 dead as strong typhoon pummels Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — At least three people were reported dead in the Philippines on Friday after a strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods, tore off roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said.
ENVIRONMENT
Boston 25 News WFXT

At least 3 dead as strong typhoon pummels Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — At least three people were reported dead in the Philippines on Friday after a strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods, tore off roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy