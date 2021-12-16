ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House, TN

White House looks to boost U.S. trucking industry

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration is meeting with the trucking industry on Thursday as it looks to help add new drivers to a key part of U.S. supply chains. The White House says COVID-19 “exacerbated longstanding workforce challenges in the trucking industry, including high. turnover rates,...

cheddar.com

Supply Chain Snarls Highlighting Trucking Industry Shortages

Tom Heimgartner was set to be a lawyer until he decided to turn his trucking side job into a full-time career. It's proven fruitful for the president of Best Transportation. But more and more, it's harder to find people willing to hit the road. "Millennials don't want to drive trucks,"...
INDUSTRY
nddist.com

Biden Launching Action Plan to Help Trucking Industry Find Drivers

Trucking plays a critical role in the U.S. supply chain and economy. America’s truck drivers have been on the frontlines of this pandemic, delivering goods to every corner of this country. Seventy-two percent of goods in America are shipped by truck, and in most communities, trucks are the only form of delivery. A strong, stable, and safe trucking workforce that offers good-paying jobs to millions of truck drivers is a critical lifeblood of our economy. But outdated infrastructure, the COVID-19 pandemic, and a historic volume of goods moving through our economy have strained capacity across the supply chain, including in trucking.The pandemic exacerbated longstanding workforce challenges in the trucking industry, including high turnover rates, an aging workforce, long hours away from home, and time spent waiting–often unpaid–to load and unload at congested ports, warehouses, and distribution centers. According to one estimate, long-haul full-truckload drivers only spend an average of 6.5 hours per working day driving despite being allowed to drive a maximum of 11 hours. That means about 40 percent of their capacity is not being used. Many truckers also bear the burden of gas, insurance, and maintenance costs, which reduces their take home pay, creating significant challenges in recruiting and retaining drivers with the right credentials and experience into today’s trucking jobs. At the same time, the industry reports historic demand for its services. Reflecting that demand, wages for employed drivers in all trucking segments have increased 7-12% in the last year alone, but employment in some segments is still below pre-pandemic levels.
INDUSTRY
KFYR-TV

Trucking industry concerned over new federal CDL regulations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The trucking industry has been feeling the impact of the nationwide worker shortage for some time. Now, new federal regulations may make it even more difficult to find drivers. K & J Trucking Inc. President Shelley Koch has been part of her family’s...
AGRICULTURE

