I can't even begin to express my extreme sadness at even the thought of COVID wrecking another Mardi Gras. It's been two years since we've had a normal Mardi Gras in Shreveport. Granted, we did have Mardi Gras in 2020, but even then, COVID-19 was a worrisome topic all around the world. Of course, we didn't have Mardi gras at all in 2021, and all of us have been eagerly awaiting the return of our favorite season. No, not football season. And no, not the holiday season. There's no doubt that Mardi Gras season is our favorite, and it shatters my heart at just the thought of the Omicron variant coming in and messing this up.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO