How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation. Selena Gomez did a series of interviews to promote her work in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, and the actress touched on her TikTok, reaction to her first Grammy nomination (her Spanish-language EP, Revelación is up for Best Latin Pop Album), holiday plans, and how it has been working with her longtime friend (and fellow Taylor Swift squad member) Cara Delevingne on Only Murders in the Building. Delevingne has been cast as Alice, “a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery,” per Variety.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO