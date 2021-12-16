ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Implementing a digital human resources management tool in the government health sector in Bangladesh: a policy content analysis

By Dipika Shankar Bhattacharyya
 1 day ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1346 (2021) Cite this article. In Bangladesh, to address the challenges of ensuring adequate human resources for health (HRH), the government began implementing a digital tool for HRH management in 2017. However, evidence suggests institutionalizing such tools in low-and-middle-income countries is impeded by...

