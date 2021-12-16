ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expectations, concerns and experiences of rehabilitation patients during the COVID-19 pandemic in Germany: a qualitative analysis of online forum posts

By Kübra Altinok
BioMed Central
 1 day ago

The COVID-19 pandemic, as well as efforts to prevent its spread, have had a strong impact on the delivery of rehabilitative services in Germany. While several studies have addressed the impact of these developments on health service providers and COVID-19 patients, little is known about its impact on patients in need...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

