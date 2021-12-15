ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time ‘Fries’ for the RR Fishing Club

Cover picture for the articleCatfish from Lake Tawakoni. Striper from Lake Texoma. Sand bass and crappie from Lake Ray Roberts. Red and black drum from the Texas Gulf coast. The fish have been caught and filleted, side dishes are all planned, and the oil is ready for the propane heaters—it must be Fish Fry time...

