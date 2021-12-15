Time ‘Fries’ for the RR Fishing Club

Happy Tails Dog Club’s meeting on Nov. 13 was our annual fundraiser, Santa Paws. For nominal donations, people who signed up were able to get their pet’s picture taken with Santa (Paul Vicalvi) or with a winter background. Photographer/board member Donna Steibel and Santa’s elf/board member Linda Watak did an excellent job of rounding up the pets and grandchildren, and getting them to pose for some beautiful photos. All told, 25 dogs were photographed and, overall, everyone was well-behaved. Everything went smoothly with the help of the volunteers who aided: Paul Vicalvi, Melissa Crabill, Phyllis Neu, Ginna Thran, Sandy McAfee, Karen McGraw, and board members Donna Steibel, Rebecca Laschinger, Linda Watak, and Lorraine Wilson.
