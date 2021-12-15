Friends of the LibraryBooks We Embraced

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Woodlands Online’s slogan from the very beginning has been this simple motto “For The Community, By The Community.” This tagline was painstakingly chosen because it describes what Woodlands Online is really about. Having the community serve the community is what makes The Woodlands a great place to live and work. It helps develop that wonderful life experience. At Woodlands Online, we write captivating stories, cover exciting events, create popular video shows and allow people to sell items through our classifieds and marketplace. Local businesses promote their great services, and area residents find gainful employment as a result of thumbing through our extensive jobs market. This wouldn’t be possible without the help of The Woodlands community serving their neighbors. In a world that promotes independence and self-sufficiency, it is through serving our community where we find what people are really looking for, and many times, that search is for a special connection to other people and to the place they call home.

