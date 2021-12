A smiling Tiger Woods made a successful return to competitive golf on Saturday, teaming up with his son Charlie to card a 10-under-par 62 at the PNC Championship family tournament in Florida. Woods, playing for the first time since suffering career threatening injuries in a February crash in California, showed flashes of his old brilliance even though he lacked his usual power and length. The 45-year-old golfing icon used a cart to help ferry him around the Ritz Carlton Golf Course’s 7,106-yard layout. He later admitted the physical demands of the round had been challenging; at one point Woods was seen wincing visibly.

GOLF ・ 19 HOURS AGO