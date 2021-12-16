ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Predator: Hunting Grounds Introduces the Hunting Party

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the holiday season here illFonic and Sony has new content for Predator: Hunting Grounds. Adding Falconer, Captured, and Mr. Black Predators to the game. All three characters are available with Falconer and Mr. Black's bodies now available to complete the look since...

