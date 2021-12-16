Ethereum.org Community Call - December 2021

ConsenSys Software recently conducted a brown bag session on the Ethereum roadmap and “The Merge,” which will see the network switch to proof of stake. ConsenSys employees Ben Edgington, product manager at Teku, Mikhail Kalinin, researcher, and Sajida Zouarhi, product manager for Hyperledger Besu, break down the roadmap, architecture, and what The Merge will mean for Ethereum node runners and developers.
In this episode of the Anita Posch show, she interviews Mike Peterson, initiator of the Bitcoin Beach in El Zonte in El Salvador. They discuss the effects of bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador, the Chivo wallet, its problems and how the community is using Bitcoin in a multisig shared custody model with the Bitcoin Beach Wallet.
With Christmas around the corner, it's important to keep up to date on when certain federal and state benefits will be paid and affected by the holiday. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
The news has been broken down about the surprise stimulus payments which has been just based on the qualification and the criteria of getting those stimulus payments which is dollar 6300 a big amount but requires qualifications. The very good news about some people is that there are some people...
A massive Ethereum (ETH) whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of ETH in the midst of a correction that saw the leading smart contract platform trade below $4,000. Whale-watching bot Whale Alert tells its 1.8 million followers that a deep-pocketed crypto investor relocated exactly 100,000 Ethereum...
THE applications for a $500 stimulus check payment open on Saturday, and here's how to schedule your appointment and apply. In August, St. Louis city leaders signed off on spending more than $135million in federal Covid relief to help their residents. Now, four months later, the applications for residents to...
The US citizens will receive the surprise stimulus payments of $600 and $1100 on December 17. The Eligible citizens are in for the welcome benefits with Christmas around the corner. The first stimulus payments started on November 29, with December 17 being the last date. The US Sun reports that...
In this demonstration, Nik Kalyani, Co-Founder and CEO of Decentology, shows how developers can start composing the hyperverse without becoming experienced blockchain developers. The presentation took place at the Decipher 2021 event which took place on November 29-30, 2021.
A transition for the University of Oregon's antivirus software requires action from some students and employees this month to continue protecting their computers from cyberattacks. Specifically, people whose Windows computers are running McAfee VirusScan Enterprise should install McAfee Endpoint Security in December. This applies to students, employees who install software...
In this video, Bitcoin educator BTC Sessions talks to Jean Amiouny, co-founder of Shakepay. They talk about the shifting way people interact with Bitcoin, how BTC helps people in today's economic climate, and where Shakepay fits into that picture.
In this video, Ciara Sun, VP of Global Business at Huobi exchange, explains non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from the point of view of cryptocurrency exchange. The session was recorded on November 30, 2021, at the Decipher 2021 event.
In this panel, Anna Melton, CEO at Bitcoin.com, Michael Chobanian, Founder at Xreserve, George Siosi Samuels, Managing Director at Faiā, and Georgiy Sekretaryuk, Managing Partner at Beacon 256 discuss whether central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) will bring mass adoption to crypto or will they be the end of it?
CNBC's Kelly Evans reports on British I.T. worker James Howells' last-ditch effort to find a hard drive in a landfill. The drive contains 7,500 bitcoin, worth more than USD 350 million. New Yorker Staff Writer D.T. Max, spoke to James Howells about his search. The segment aired on December 11,...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Looking for a last-minute gift that will be a conversation starter? Robinhood is launching a program that will let you send Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and more to friends and family.
John Clarke, Co-founder atAlgofi, Fergal Walsh, CTO at Tinyman, Sebastian Quinn, Founder of Yieldly, George Cotsikis of Venue One, and Benedetto Biondi, CEO of Folks Finance discuss the future of decentralized finance (DeFi). Moderated by Rachel Wolfson. The panel was recorded on November 29-30, 2021, at the Decipher 2021 event.
Lightspeed Venture Partners' Ravi Mhatre joins Emily Chang to talk about the highlights of the crypto hearing as Congressional leaders are wrestling with how to bring this market under government oversight; and what are the 2022 crypto trends to watch out. The video was published on December 10, 2021.
