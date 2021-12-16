ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Ethereum.org Community Call - December 2021

cryptonews.com
 1 day ago

Public community calls like this one provide the Ethereum...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

City calls for business community to collaborate on homeless solutions

"If we could just harness a fraction of what we heard from everybody last night into practical siting solutions, we could start the process to get everybody into a safe environment, and that’s what we all want," said Amanda Blackwood, CEO of the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. ©...
HOMELESS
cryptonews.com

Hardware Wallet Workshop by BTC Sessions

In this video, Bitcoin educators BTC Sessions and Giacomo Zucco lead a workshop on how to set up a secure Bitcoin hardware wallet. Recorded at the Understanding Bitcoin 2021 event on October 15, 2021.
COMPUTERS
cryptonews.com

ConsenSys’ Update on Ethereum’s Merge to Proof of Stake

ConsenSys Software recently conducted a brown bag session on the Ethereum roadmap and “The Merge,” which will see the network switch to proof of stake. ConsenSys employees Ben Edgington, product manager at Teku, Mikhail Kalinin, researcher, and Sajida Zouarhi, product manager for Hyperledger Besu, break down the roadmap, architecture, and what The Merge will mean for Ethereum node runners and developers.
COMPUTERS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin for Communities in El Salvador w/ Mike Peterson

In this episode of the Anita Posch show, she interviews Mike Peterson, initiator of the Bitcoin Beach in El Zonte in El Salvador. They discuss the effects of bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador, the Chivo wallet, its problems and how the community is using Bitcoin in a multisig shared custody model with the Bitcoin Beach Wallet.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethereum Org Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Ethereum
cryptonews.com

Composing the Hyperverse w/ Nik Kalyani

In this demonstration, Nik Kalyani, Co-Founder and CEO of Decentology, shows how developers can start composing the hyperverse without becoming experienced blockchain developers. The presentation took place at the Decipher 2021 event which took place on November 29-30, 2021.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
uoregon.edu

Antivirus software change calls for December upgrade

A transition for the University of Oregon's antivirus software requires action from some students and employees this month to continue protecting their computers from cyberattacks. Specifically, people whose Windows computers are running McAfee VirusScan Enterprise should install McAfee Endpoint Security in December. This applies to students, employees who install software...
EUGENE, OR
cryptonews.com

Bringing Bitcoin To The Masses with Shakepay's Jean Amiouny

In this video, Bitcoin educator BTC Sessions talks to Jean Amiouny, co-founder of Shakepay. They talk about the shifting way people interact with Bitcoin, how BTC helps people in today's economic climate, and where Shakepay fits into that picture.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Govcoins: Will CBDCs Be The Bridge To Mass Adoption?

In this panel, Anna Melton, CEO at Bitcoin.com, Michael Chobanian, Founder at Xreserve, George Siosi Samuels, Managing Director at Faiā, and Georgiy Sekretaryuk, Managing Partner at Beacon 256 discuss whether central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) will bring mass adoption to crypto or will they be the end of it?
CURRENCIES
cryptonews.com

The Search for a Lost Bitcoin Hard Drive Worth USD 350 Million

CNBC's Kelly Evans reports on British I.T. worker James Howells' last-ditch effort to find a hard drive in a landfill. The drive contains 7,500 bitcoin, worth more than USD 350 million. New Yorker Staff Writer D.T. Max, spoke to James Howells about his search. The segment aired on December 11,...
COMPUTERS
Fortune

Robinhood to launch crypto gifting feature

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Looking for a last-minute gift that will be a conversation starter? Robinhood is launching a program that will let you send Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and more to friends and family.
BEAUTY & FASHION
cryptonews.com

Understanding Multisig Security

In this panel, Bitcoin educators Ben aka BTC Sessions, Bitcoin Mechanic, Tone Vays and Stephan Livera explain the ins and outs of a bitcoin multisignature wallet setup. Recorded on October 15, 2021.
ECONOMY
cryptonews.com

Delivering the DeFi Dream: Faster, Cheaper, Safer

John Clarke, Co-founder atAlgofi, Fergal Walsh, CTO at Tinyman, Sebastian Quinn, Founder of Yieldly, George Cotsikis of Venue One, and Benedetto Biondi, CEO of Folks Finance discuss the future of decentralized finance (DeFi). Moderated by Rachel Wolfson. The panel was recorded on November 29-30, 2021, at the Decipher 2021 event.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

What the Future of Crypto Holds

Lightspeed Venture Partners' Ravi Mhatre joins Emily Chang to talk about the highlights of the crypto hearing as Congressional leaders are wrestling with how to bring this market under government oversight; and what are the 2022 crypto trends to watch out. The video was published on December 10, 2021.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy