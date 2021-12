VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is getting its first female commissioner. The surprise selection to many came as no shock to her colleagues in Nassau County, where Keechant Sewell is the respected chief of detectives and thought of as a brilliant problem solver. CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan spoke with her current boss on Wednesday. “It’s like you are the college football coach and one of your players is going into the NFL,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. Sewell will soon become the first female commissioner in the NYPD’s 176-year history. The historic announcement was made Wednesday by Mayor-elect Eric Adams outside...

