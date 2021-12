PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – City leaders are warning of a “Grinch” on Mt. Washington. They say recently there has been a string of vandalism and robberies to businesses. Some of those robberies have been packages taken off of porches and another was a cashbox taken from the front desk of a floral shop. These events have caused a heightened awareness for businesses and community members living in the area. Armful of Flowers, the shop that was the victim of having their cashbox stolen, says this is a generally safe area. So they were shocked when somebody walked through their doors and...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO