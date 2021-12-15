9517 HICKORY HILL DRIVE, FREDERICKSBURG, VA 22408

Former Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) died on Sunday at the age of 76, the Isakson Initiative announced. “It is with deep sorrow that The Isakson Initiative shares that former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson passed away overnight on December 19, 2021, at age 76. Sen. Isakson’s family is grateful for the prayers and support,” it said on the former senator's Twitter page.
Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the next few weeks will see severe stress on hospital systems as the omicron variant is "raging around the world." Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser, said there is no doubt on omicron's "extraordinary capability" for transmission on Sunday's "Meet the Press." Although the latest coronavirus mutation appears to have less severe symptoms in vaccinated people, Fauci warned that its transmissibility counteracts the mildness of the cases.
"Saturday Night Live" outlasted the omicron variant just long enough for one final show of 2021, a year that started with hope and ended with a new pandemic wave impacting weekend laughs again. "SNL" aired with a limited cast and crew, no live audience, and absent the sounds of scheduled...
WASHINGTON — The Senate confirmed more than 30 ambassadors and other Biden administration nominees early Saturday after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer agreed to schedule a vote on sanctions on the company behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany. With many senators...
Three Christian ministries have asked the Supreme Court to block the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which requires all companies with 100 employees or more to force workers to get vaccinated or take regular testing for coronavirus. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the mandate in early November but the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the stay on Friday.
The NBA on Sunday postponed a total of five games involving nine teams in response to rising coronavirus numbers, raising the number of contests that have been pushed back this season to seven. Called off were three Sunday games: Cleveland at Atlanta, Denver at Brooklyn and New Orleans at Philadelphia....
The NFL is loosening testing requirements for fully vaccinated players who are not showing COVID-19 symptoms, nixing the weekly testing mandate for those players. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed teams in a memo on Saturday that only unvaccinated players and inoculated players experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms will be subject to testing requirements. Previous league protocols required that vaccinated players had to be tested weekly.
Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) announcement that he will vote against the Build Back Better Act rocked the political world on Sunday, with Democrats slamming their fellow colleague and Republicans celebrating the centrist senator’s decision, which effectively kills the party’s chances of passing the behemoth legislation. Sen....
