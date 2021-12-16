ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CTouch UK adopts hybrid distribution model to meet demand

inavateonthenet.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCTouch UK has opened-up increased stock holding ability in the UK to enable it to meet market demands from both end-users and resellers alike. A new warehouse facility and logistics contract has been secured and implemented with renowned specialist transportation company, Relay Technical Transport, to offer nationwide coverage,...

www.inavateonthenet.net

inavateonthenet.net

Barco appoints Lang as preferred projector distribution partner in Germany and Austria

Barco has appointed Lang as preferred distribution partner in the product range projection and image processing for Germany and Austria. The now concluded agreement, which comes into effect at the beginning of 2022, strengthens the partnership in the product range of image processing, but also expands the cooperation in the range of projection.
BUSINESS
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Egan Company Implements Distributed Workforce Model Long-Term

Specialty trades contractor Egan Company announced this Fall the consolidation of its Twin Cities facilities in preparation for becoming a long-term hybrid workplace. Following a year of enabling remote work for many office employees—due to the COVID-19 pandemic and local Executive “Work from Home” Orders—the Company’s need for two office locations in the Twin Cities decreased significantly. Its 126,000 square foot Brooklyn Park, Minn. facility was sold to a local medical device developer. It had been Egan’s headquarters since 2003. Egan’s Champlin, Minn. location has become the Company’s new headquarters and the designated hub for its distributed workforce. The 200,000 square foot space was purchased in 2015 and underwent a full renovation to fit business growth needs. It currently houses 150+ workspaces, collaborative and training spaces, fabrication shops, garage, and warehouse. Egan operates a Rochester, Minn location as well. Consolidation readiness renovations took place within the Champlin facility over eight weeks and resulted in collaborative enhancements, new conversation rooms, a training center, and an additional breakroom. Over 60% of the existing workspaces were converted to flexible/hybrid. An additional 27,000 square feet has been left unfinished to allow for additional growth flexibility and shop expansion. Employees will continue to work from locations that best fit their role and schedule, including jobsites, customer facilities, fabrication shops, or a home office. About Egan Company Egan Company is a privately-owned, specialty contractor providing building trades to general contractors, engineers, building owners, property managers, and facility engineers. Specialties include: electrical, mechanical, curtainwall/glazing/metal panels (InterClad), millwrights, building technology, controls and system integration, and 24/7 service. Egan serves every stage of a building and provides in-house expertise in planning, design and engineering, construction, and maintenance. For more information about Egan Company, visit www.eganco.com.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
atlanticcitynews.net

World's first data observability platform, Acceldata appoints Gajanana Hegde as Vice President and Head of Global Engineering

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Acceldata, the world's first data observability platform, today announced the appointment of Gajanana Hegde as Vice PresidentHead of Global Engineering. In this role, Gajanana will lead and oversee Acceldata's global research and development teams while actively contributing to its growth journey across international markets.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Uk#Relay Technical Transport
commercialintegrator.com

Exclusive Interview: A First Look at Exertis Almo Pro AV

Almo’s Warren Chaiken and Exertis’ Clive Fitzharris offer perspective on this week’s huge acquisition news. Yesterday, the commercial AV industry awoke to news of one of the most consequential acquisitions in recent years: DCC Technology, which trades as Exertis, has acquired Almo Corp. in North America. This move comes on the heels of Dublin, Ireland-based parent company DCC plc completing several other North America acquisitions in recent years. Those include Stampede, Jam Industries, The Music People and JB&A. Almo, however, represents the largest acquisition in DCC plc’s history. With Almo, the organization now has about 15,000 employees. And on the technology side of the business, with Almo enfolded into the organization, revenues are north of $7 billion. All told, the combined organization, called Exertis Almo Pro AV, has become the largest specialist distributor of pro AV products and services in North America.
BUSINESS
BBC

Logistics: 'Finding warehouse staff a significant challenge'

The shortage of lorry drivers is causing high-profile disruption for businesses this year, but the logistics industry is struggling to recruit for warehouse roles too. With companies in the middle of their busiest time of the year, BBC News went to one Bedfordshire firm to see how it was coping.
RETAIL
inavateonthenet.net

Audiologic adds 3 staff as part of growth phase

Pro-audio distributor Audiologic has announced three new staff roles as the company ends a successful year. Audiologic’s headcount grew in the last year by 15% to meet the demands of the business. A part of that growth included the hire of sales manager, Stuart Leader from Polar Audio, in September 2021.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Flutterwave Taps Wizkid As Global Brand Ambassador To Launch New Remittance Solution, Send

The deal teams up Africa’s renowned artist with Africa’s leading payment provider to seamlessly drive remittances in Africa. Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, announces Grammy Award-winning international artist, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, as its Global Brand Ambassador. Flutterwave also announces the launch of Send, a remittance solution, aimed to increase remittance flow and uptake to the African continent.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
TechCrunch

Google’s Africa Investment Fund makes first investment in Uganda’s SafeBoda

The undisclosed investment comes two months after Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced the tech giant’s intentions to commit $1 billion over the next five years in “tech-led initiatives”, which includes a $50 million Africa Investment Fund targeted at early- and growth-stage startups on the continent. He made this known at the Google for Africa event in October.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Deliveright Expands Heavy-Goods Delivery Platform to Include Canada

White-glove delivery platform Deliveright on Thursday announced its expansion to Canada. Specializing in heavy-goods delivery, Deliveright operates in most of the U.S., offering e-commerce, dedicated and less-than-truckload, warehousing and rapid fulfillment, and business-to-business distribution services across its network. "After expanding our coverage throughout the U.S., we are excited to bring...
ECONOMY
inavateonthenet.net

Bluesound Professional appoints Audiotonas as Baltics distributor

Audiotonas has been appointed as the Baltics regional distributor for Bluesound Professional, carrying the company’s products in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Graeme Harrison, vice president and general manager, Bluesound Professional, commented: “We are delighted to be able to welcome Audiotonas as a new distributor for the Bluesound Professional team, as they are a key leader in the industry and in their respective market.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Edgemesh Sees Record Growth Driven by Retailers’ Demand for a Hybrid Headless Commerce Model to Drive Revenue without Risk

Continues momentum following the launch of Edgemesh Server, which offers modern website performance gains without the risk, cost and time constraints of a headless commerce migration. Edgemesh, provider of an AI platform delivering the fastest online web experience, today announced significant growth in its revenue, product portfolio and customer base...
RETAIL
TrendHunter.com

Innovative Hybrid Meeting Solutions

Tricor Hong Kong (Tricor) is renowned for its annual corporate governance conference, and this year, the company leveraged its proprietary, award-winning e-meeting solution SPOT to create an immersive experience for both online and in-person guests. SPOT enables both online and offline participants to experience the conference with elements like live...
TECHNOLOGY
mobileworldlive.com

Airtel partners with Capgemini on enterprise 5G

Bharti Airtel detailed plans to collaborate with IT and consultancy services provider Capgemini to deliver 5G services to enterprises in India, with smart health and remote assistance use cases already deployed at the operator’s lab in Manesar, on the outskirts of Delhi. Airtel explained the use cases make use...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Convoy helps appliance distributor handle high demand amid inventory, labor constraints

The past 18 months conjured a perfect storm for the largest independent distributor of appliances in the United States. While appliance retailers remained open as an essential business, inventory was scarce due to international supply chain issues. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Almo Corp. historically relied on less-than-truckload freight for the appliances...
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Mobility software startup Apex.ai lands supplier giants Continental, ZF as investors

The startup founded by Bosch veterans and automated systems engineers Jan Becker and Dejan Pangercic has attracted a number of new strategic and private investors, including suppliers Continental and ZF in a Series B $56.5 million fundraising round led by Orillion. AGCO, Canaan, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Airbus Ventures, Jaguar Land Rover’s InMotion Ventures and others participated in the round. Apex has raised a total of $74 million to date, a figure that includes previously announced investments from Volvo Group Venture Capital, Toyota Ventures and HELLA Ventures. Notably, ZF is taking a 5% stake in Apex.
SOFTWARE
inavateonthenet.net

Rondo-Sound to provide LDA products in EAEU

LDA Audio Tech and Rondo-Sound have signed an exclusive distribution agreement to bring the EN54 PA and voice evacuation products of the Spanish brand to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU): Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Sales to Russia will begin from the moment LDA Audio Tech receives...
BUSINESS
Computer Weekly

More than 50% of UK workers would quit without hybrid work

Just more than half of UK workers who currently have the choice to mix remote and office working would consider leaving their company if this hybrid option was removed, according to research released by Microsoft. The study was carried out by the IT giant in conjunction with leading research firm...
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Lego Building $1B Factory to Meet Asian Demand

Danish toy maker Lego is building a $1 billion factory in Vietnam as demand for the toy bricks across Asia continues to grow, according to a report on Wednesday (Dec. 8) in The Wall Street Journal. The new factory will make products for customers in India, Indonesia and the Philippines,...
BUSINESS

