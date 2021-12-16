AFC Wimbledon streams IPTV throughout new stadium

The UK football club AFC Wimbledon, is streaming content across its network of displays throughout the venue following the installation of a MediaStar IPTV system. The club moved into a new stadium on Plough Lane, Wimbledon in November last year. The MediaStar system was specified and installed this year,...
Footbal commentators from one of the biggest broadcasters in France have stopped travelling to Premier League stadiums – because English fans do not wear an anti-Covid mask.Anthony Tobelem, a senior journalist on Canal+, made the startling admission while highlighting the growing health crisis in the Premier League.Pointing to a record 42 positive Covid test results for players over a week, he said: ‘Us commentators have been staying in the Canal+ studio for two weeks in light of these figures.“It’s for the better given that if you don’t wear a mask, you’re at risk of testing positive, and the English until...
AFC Wimbledon are waiting for an update on defender Daniel Csoka ahead of their Sky Bet League One clash with Portsmouth. Csoka missed the 2-2 draw with Wycombe last Saturday because of illness and could recover in time for the Plough Lane showdown. Henry Lawrence deputised at left-back in his...
FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution will open play in the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (SCCL) with an away match against Haitian side Cavaly AS in the Round of 16. The match will take place sometime between February 15-17 (Leg 1), followed by the home return leg at Gillette Stadium between Feb. 22-24 (Leg 2).
New England qualified for the 2022 SCCL as the Major League Soccer’s 2021 Supporters’ Shield winner. This marks the Revolution’s first time participating in international club competition since the 2010 North American SuperLiga, and the club’s first appearance in the Concacaf Champions League since 2008.
Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.
Draw specialists Crystal Palace and Southampton could not be separated at Selhurst Park after an entertaining 2-2 draw.Wilfried Zaha fired the hosts into an early lead but James Ward-Prowse and Armando Broja turned the game on its head with first-half goals in the space of four minutes.Jordan Ayew had the final say on proceedings, however, when he ended his goal drought to equalise in the 65th minute and give both teams a share of the spoils following their eighth draws of the campaign.With three matches postponed during the last four days, this was one of the few to survive the...
Wolves head coach Bruno Lage dismissed suggestions this is the right time to take on Chelsea as he revealed Fabio Silva and Yerson Mosquera have tested positive for coronavirus.Chelsea sat atop the Premier League at the start of the month but are now below Manchester City and Liverpool in the standings after a mini-blip that has seen the European champions take four points from their last three games.Yet Lage, whose eighth-placed Wolves are only five points adrift of the top-four, is wary of drawing any confidence from the Blues’ recent run ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s side’s scheduled visit to Molineux...
Patrick Vieira believes Conor Gallagher’s loan spell with Crystal Palace has been “win-win” for all parties involved so far but stressed the importance of the midfielder continuing to play regularly.The 21-year-old has scored six goals and made three assists for the Eagles since joining on a season-long loan from Chelsea in the summer.Gallagher’s form earned him an England debut last month while the Blues’ own injury issues in midfield has resulted in speculation boss Thomas Tuchel could recall the academy graduate.But Palace manager Vieira said: “I think at his age what is important is to play week in, week out.“You...
Premier League managers will convene on Monday to discuss the Covid-19 crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is on a knife edge.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled matches have already been postponed due to positive Covid tests, and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle the club bosses’ “concerns and unanswered questions”, in particular around the criteria used by the Premier League board to grant approval to a postponement.Magpies manager Howe is worried the incomplete fixture list makes the league...
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Thanks to the virus, the Premier League fixture list has been slashed from six games to two. Postponed to dates yet to be determined are Manchester United-Brighton, Southampton-Brentford, Watford-Crystal Palace and West Ham-Norwich. Still on are Aston Villa-Burnley then Leeds-Arsenal. The league is holding a crisis meeting with all of the top-flight managers on Monday, and Villa boss Steven Gerrard will stress the welfare of virus-free players. The knock-on effect of losing virus-hit players is added game time for others and increased risk of injuries at a congested point in the schedule. Villa, with six players out, faces a Burnley side fresher after its midweek match against Watford was postponed. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, stripped of the Arsenal captaincy in a disciplinary decision, is left out for a third straight league match. Questions about his future at the club are deflected by manager Mikel Arteta. He is not available for this match, is all Arteta offers. Without Aubameyang, the Gunners beat Southampton and West Ham to move back into the top four. They go to a Leeds side depleted of eight players, mostly injured. Although Germany defender Robin Koch could make his first Leeds appearance since a pelvic injury in the first round. Some defense will be welcome after Leeds was routed 7-0 by Manchester City midweek.
The draw for 2022/23 Nations League will take place later today.The tournament will be the third edition of the Uefa Nations League, after the first two were won by Portugal and France. The 55 nations will be split into Leagues A, B, C and D, which themselves will be split into small groups.The draw takes place at Uefa’s headquarters in Nyon.Follow the Nations League draw LIVE!Here is everything you need to know.When is the Nations League draw?The Nations League draw takes place today, Thursday 16 December, at 5pm GMT.How to watchThe Nations League draw will be broadcast on Uefa’s...
Barca monitoring Greenwood at Man Utd (El Nacional) Man Utd yet to receive Martial approach (ESPN) Sevilla 'willing to negotiate with Chelsea over Kounde' (ESPN) Xavi wants Torres above anyone else (SPORT) Will Costa return to Europe?. 2021-12-17T13:33:22.942Z 08:33. Former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa may not be...
Minute-by-minute report: Newcastle put in a shift that augurs well for the relegation battle ahead, but Liverpool ultimately had too much quality, Trent Alexander-Arnold scoring one of the goals of the season so far Scott Murray
CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a pandemic-delayed franchise launch, Charlotte FC has finally released a full schedule for the upcoming and highly anticipated inaugural 2022 season. Home matches will be played at Bank of America Stadium and upgrades are being made to accommodate match days including the fan experience and the pitch. The […]
