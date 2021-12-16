ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vivitek debuts laser projector with built-in edge-blending

By Inavate
inavateonthenet.net
Cover picture for the articleVivitek has launched its latest laser projector DU9900Z, with edge-blending and warping technology, motorised lens shift/focus/zoom, and lens position memory for easy installation. It offers 22,000 lumens of brightness and is suitable for pro-AV, rental & staging, outdoor and large venues. It offers a choice of optional lenses, 360-degree...

