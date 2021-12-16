Villa in Marbella, Spain by Kerimov Architects

For dream holidays with friends, your go-to plan for years has been renting snazzy vacation houses to share for communal fun. So, when you sat down to devise your honeymoon a deux, he said: “Let’s get a house somewhere awesome.” You nodded — then frowned. “Wait a minute,” you said, coyly twisting his tie and pulling his face toward yours. “We’ll be living in a house for the rest of our lives. Let’s get a hotel.” A discussion ensued, which resulted in the perfect compromise: a house at a hotel. “That’s the best kind of house,” you said. “Butlers, private beaches, room service, intimate plunge pools. Now more than ever honeymooners have a penchant to hide away from everyone else — even when already traveling to a far flung corner of the world. Luckily, a slew of superlative haunts across the globe offer dazzling villas, each set apart from the rest of the resort, but completely supported by its coddling staff and accessible to its beguiling amenities. Try these New Orleans Bride-tested romantic roosts to sequester with style.

