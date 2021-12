Friends and family watched as 92 Grayson College students received diplomas and certificates during the 2021 Winter Commencement ceremony on Friday morning. “You have accomplished this milestone, but our relationship doesn’t end here today. We’re here for you as you embark upon the next journey…,” College President Jeremy McMillen said. “You are a Grayson College Viking. We’re committed to helping you be successful. As you walk across the stage today, we want you to know that you have become a member of the Grayson College Alumni Association… you are entering a network of over 30,000 Grayson College alumni. It’s an important group. Carry that with pride.”

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO