Haskell County, KS

Woman dies after semi rear-ends SUV in dust storm on Kan. highway

 1 day ago

HASKELL COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 1p.m. Wednesday in Haskell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Peterbilt semi driven...

Hutch man hospitalized after wind blows semi over on I-135

SALINE COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Wednesday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Freightliner truck driven by Joel T. Evans, Hutchinson, was northbound on Interstate 135 approximately three miles south of Kansas 4 Highway when a gust of wind knocked the vehicle over.
Sheriff: Kan. man missing since Wednesday's wind storm

ELLIS COUNTY —The Ellis County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating Derrick Scott Kelley who was reported missing by his fiance after being overdue from work. Kelley was last seen around 11th and Ash Street ln Hays on Dec. 15, 2021, at approximately 3:30 p.m. and...
KHP worked over 70 accidents on windy Wednesday

TOPEKA — Three people died in motor vehicle accidents Wednesday as a powerful storm system swept across Kansas with hurricane-force wind gusts. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Troopers worked 51 non injury accidents across the state Wednesday and 20 injury accidents. In addition, the patrol assisted on the scene...
Cause of Kansas house fire remains under investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of a Tuesday house fire. Just before 4a.m., crews responded to the house fire at 326 SW Tyler Street in Topeka, according to fire department spokesperson Alan Stahl. As they arrived, fire crews found the two story house with heavy fire...
Widespread tree and limb damage all through Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan.— Power is fully on in the city of Nickerson after last Wednesday’s storm. City officials say most of the damage was confined to trees. The city says residents will have until Sunday to pile up any tree limbs they want to get rid of. The city will come by and pick up those limbs then on Monday.
Sheriff: Woman remains jailed after drug bust at Kansas home

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations after an investigation at a home. Just after 4:30p.m. Tuesday, sheriff's deputies conducted a search warrant at a residence at 12379 244th Lane north of Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies arrested 33-year-old Kristina Elaine Hyatt,...
Nearly 400,000 acres burned in Northwest Kansas fire

ELLIS COUNTY —Fire activity Thursday near Natoma, Kansas, where Kansas fire service resources were on scene to assist local fire crews. Heinen Brothers Agra Services Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs) assisted as fire activity increased Thursday. This aviation support follows over 20 bucket drops from Kansas National Guard Black Hawks on Thursday, according to a social media report from the Kansas Forest Service.
Reno County Landfill working to clean up after storm

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Employees at the Reno County Landfill were spending the day Thursday with the monumental task of cleaning up debris and trash that was scattered all around the area on Wednesday. While the landfill has catch fences for trash, the 80 mph winds were more than enough...
Police ID man arrested after armed standoff in Manhattan

Riley County police officers were forced to shoot a 79-year-old man with rubber bullets in the middle of Bluemont Avenue Tuesday, after the non-compliant man brandished two firearms in a standoff just before noon today. Riley County police responded to the 1000 block of Bluemont Avenue Wednesday morning for a...
Reno County still dealing with outages

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to the Evergy outage map, as of 5:45 a.m. Friday, there are still around 500 Reno County customers without power, including the area that has the broadcast tower for Country 102.9. Also, Canton-Galva USD 419 in McPherson County is still out of school today, as...
Deputy arrests stranded Kan. driver for alleged drug possession

JACKSON COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 5a.m. Dec. 12, a sheriff’s deputy stopped to assist a stranded motorist on U.S. 75 near 286th Road., according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The incident ended in an arrest for illegal narcotics. The deputy...
Police: Suspect opened UPS packages, stole electronic devices

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft from packages in Manhattan. Just before 9a.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for theft in the 1100 block of Hayes Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. United Parcel Service (UPS) reported a...
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

