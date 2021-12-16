ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU watchdog to simplify data reporting for banks

By Thomson Reuters
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – The European Union’s banking watchdog announced on Thursday a multi-year project to simplify data reporting for the bloc’s 6,000 lenders, creating a central hub to replace the multiple agencies to which they currently submit information. The European Banking Authority (EBA) said a two-year...

Reuters

EU watchdog okays production capacity hikes for J&J, Moderna, Pfizer vaccines

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The EU drugs regulator approved increasing the manufacturing capacity of COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) as Europe gears up for the fight against the Omicron variant. Several European countries are battling soaring COVID-19 cases, even as regulators debate...
investing.com

Some EU insurers relied on relief measures during stress test, says watchdog

LONDON (Reuters) -Some insurers in the European Union had to rely on temporary relief measures to avoid solvency dipping below the regulatory minimum in this year's stress test, the bloc's insurance watchdog said on Thursday. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) used market shocks to gauge resilience to...
US News and World Report

Don't Cut off Euro Clearing in London for Now, Says EU Watchdog

LONDON (Reuters) - London's two big derivatives clearing houses should not be cut off from customers in the European Union until there are 'incentives' to shift business to the bloc such as capital charges, the EU's securities watchdog said on Friday. Even before Brexit, EU policymakers have long wanted multi-trillion...
#European Union#Data Reporting#Data Dictionary#Eu#Reuters#The European Union#Eba
UK company insolvencies hit new pandemic highs in November

LONDON (Reuters) – Company insolvencies in England and Wales rose last month to their highest level since January 2019, surpassing pre-COVID levels for the first time, government data showed on Friday. The Insolvency Service, a government agency, registered 1,674 business insolvencies in November, up from 1,410 in October. This...
The Independent

EU faces nuclear rift in decision on energy funds, future

The leaders of the European Union’s two most important nations faced reporters together during a joint news conference early Friday, a show of unity at the end of the EU's final summit of the year.Then two words - “nuclear energy” - intervened. Heading into the Christmas week, atomic power is a topic on which France and Germany broadly differ, and one that has become a big thorn in the side of the EU as the 27-nation bloc decides whether to include nuclear-generated energy among the economic activities that qualify for sustainable investment.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who took office...
BBC

Brexit: NI will get medicine at same time as GB, EU proposes

Medicines will continue to be available in Northern Ireland at the same time as in the rest of the UK under plans to simplify the Northern Ireland Protocol, the European Union (EU) has said. The protocol means Northern Ireland is still inside the EU's pharmaceutical regulatory system. However, it gets...
Reuters

UK court rules in favour of Lebanese bank over transfers abroad

BEIRUT, Dec 17 (Reuters) - A British court ruled on Friday in favour of a Lebanese bank in a case brought by a depositor barred from transferring funds abroad because of capital controls in place since Lebanon's financial system collapsed in 2019. The court ruled that BLOM Bank could be...
kfgo.com

Russia’s richest woman rules out parting with a slice of the Wildberries pie

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Tatyana Bakalchuk is a rarity – a dotcom billionaire uninterested in outside capital or a stock market listing. The founder of Wildberries, Russia’s largest ecommerce retailer, has made it to the top of Forbes’ list of Russia’s richest women without any help from external investors, and plans to keep it that way.
Reuters

Italian banks reject BPER's initial offer for Carige

MILAN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Italian banks that own Carige (CRGI.MI)on Thursday refused to pay mid-sized peer BPER (EMII.MI) 1 billion euros ($1.1 bln) to take the ailing rival off their hands, but left the door open to further discussions. BPER rushed to submit its non-binding bid on Tuesday, calling...
Reuters

ECB's Villeroy: We are "probably" close to inflation peak

PARIS (Reuters) - ECB policymaker and French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday that inflation was “probably” close its peak in the Euro zone. “We are converging towards our goal of 2% inflation in 2023 and 2024,” he said. The ECB raised its...
MarketWatch

European Central Bank to end PEPP purchases in March

The European Central Bank on Thursday said it would further slow purchases of assets under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program, or PEPP, in the first quarter of next year and bring them to a halt in March. The ECB said it would double the pace of asset buying under its longer running Asset Purchase Program to 40 billion euros a month in the second quarter of next year, scaling it back to 30 billion euros in the third quarter and returning to the 20 billion euro a month pace in the fourth quarter. The ECB left interest rates unchanged. "The Governing Council judges that the progress on economic recovery and towards its medium-term inflation target permits a step-by-step reduction in the pace of its asset purchases over the coming quarters. But monetary accommodation is still needed for inflation to stabilize at the 2% inflation target over the medium term," the ECB said in a statement. ECB President Christine Lagarde will hold a news conference at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.
The Independent

Omicron will be dominant variant in Europe by mid-January, says EU chief

Omicron will be the dominant variant in Europe by mid-January, the European Union chief said on Wednesday.However, a defiant European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EU has the “strength” and “means” to overcome the new variant.Ms Von der Leyen said: “Like many of you, I’m sad that once again this Christmas will be overshadowed by the pandemic.”More than 300 million people in the EU have been fully vaccinated and 62 million people have received a booster jab as well.New risk assessment from @ECDC_EU estimates that "based on modelling predictions, and depending on the growth advantage...
US News and World Report

Exclusive: Facebook to Win Conditional EU Nod for Kustomer Buy, Sources Say

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Facebook is set to gain EU antitrust approval for its acquisition of Kustomer after offering remedies that allow rival products to function with those of the U.S. customer service startup, people familiar with the matter said. A buying spree of startups by big companies has triggered concerns...
kfgo.com

Central banking Thursday

A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao. The Fed is out of the way, having announced faster stimulus tapering, signalled three rate hikes for 2022 and upped inflation forecasts. And of the ten central bank meetings scheduled for Thursday, some will deliver rate hikes and most others are likely to flag some form of policy tightening ahead.
