Woman dies after semi rear-ends SUV in dust storm on Kan. highway

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A teenager has died after being shot several blocks south of Swope Park Campus in Kansas City, police there said. Officers were called to the area around 7 p.m. Tuesday for reports of someone on the ground experiencing a medical emergency, police said in a news release. Medics who also arrived on the scene determined the teen had been shot and rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO