Haskell County, KS

Woman dies after semi rear-ends SUV in dust storm on Kan. highway

 1 day ago

HASKELL COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 1p.m. Wednesday in Haskell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Peterbilt semi driven...

JC Post

KCPD: 2 dead, 1 missing after firetruck, SUV crash

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two people in a vehicle were killed and a pedestrian was feared buried under rubble after a firetruck collided with another vehicle, then plowed over a sidewalk and into a building a Kansas City entertainment district. Police said two people in a sport utility vehicle...
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

KHP worked over 70 accidents on windy Wednesday

TOPEKA — Three people died in motor vehicle accidents Wednesday as a powerful storm system swept across Kansas with hurricane-force wind gusts. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Troopers worked 51 non injury accidents across the state Wednesday and 20 injury accidents. In addition, the patrol assisted on the scene...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Firefighters respond to blaze and 9th and Meir

Junction City firefighters responded to a structure fire involving a trailer at 9th and Meir about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. It was brought under control. That information was provided through Geary County Emergency Management, who also noted that officials were responding to a power line issue at Spring Valley Road and Ash Street.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

KCPD: Death of infant at KC home ruled a homicide

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police announced Thursday that the death of a 4-month-old boy has been ruled a homicide. Police said in a news release that officers rushed to a Kansas City home on Sept. 11 after getting a report that the infant wasn't breathing. Emergency crews performed CPR and were able to get a pulse. The child was rushed to a hospital but died.
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Cause of Kansas house fire remains under investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of a Tuesday house fire. Just before 4a.m., crews responded to the house fire at 326 SW Tyler Street in Topeka, according to fire department spokesperson Alan Stahl. As they arrived, fire crews found the two story house with heavy fire...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

KCPD: Teen dies at hospital after shooting near park

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A teenager has died after being shot several blocks south of Swope Park Campus in Kansas City, police there said. Officers were called to the area around 7 p.m. Tuesday for reports of someone on the ground experiencing a medical emergency, police said in a news release. Medics who also arrived on the scene determined the teen had been shot and rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Nearly 400,000 acres burned in Northwest Kansas fire

ELLIS COUNTY —Fire activity Thursday near Natoma, Kansas, where Kansas fire service resources were on scene to assist local fire crews. Heinen Brothers Agra Services Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs) assisted as fire activity increased Thursday. This aviation support follows over 20 bucket drops from Kansas National Guard Black Hawks on Thursday, according to a social media report from the Kansas Forest Service.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Sheriff: Woman remains jailed after drug bust at Kansas home

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations after an investigation at a home. Just after 4:30p.m. Tuesday, sheriff's deputies conducted a search warrant at a residence at 12379 244th Lane north of Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies arrested 33-year-old Kristina Elaine Hyatt,...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Storm follow up information is released

The Geary County Emergency Operation Center held a meeting Thursday morning with Junction City, Milford, Grandview Plaza and Geary County Officials in attendance to go over the current status and update everyone on damages sustained from Wednesday’s severe weather. Junction City and Grandview Plaza residents are being asked to conserve water as the Junction City Water Plant had sustained damage and is currently being worked on to restore services.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Storm damage reported in Geary County

Geary County Emergency Manager Garry Berges has reported that the winds on Wednesday produced damage to the north wall of the County Transfer Station. A determination will be made this morning on whether the facility can be used. Additional damage was reported to the roof of Rainbow International, a shelter...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police arrest suspect in April killing of 16-year-old Kan. boy

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating the fatal shooting in April of a Kansas teen have arrested Clint William Smith, 23, of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Shane Hilton. Just before 7:30p.m. April 15, police were dispatched to the area of 6th Avenue and SE Chandler Street in Topeka...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

RCPD IDs man arrested after armed standoff in Manhattan

Riley County police officers were forced to shoot a 79-year-old man with rubber bullets in the middle of Bluemont Avenue Tuesday, after the non-compliant man brandished two firearms in a standoff just before noon today. Riley County police responded to the 1000 block of Bluemont Avenue Wednesday morning for a...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Deputy arrests stranded Kan. driver for alleged drug possession

JACKSON COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 5a.m. Dec. 12, a sheriff’s deputy stopped to assist a stranded motorist on U.S. 75 near 286th Road., according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The incident ended in an arrest for illegal narcotics. The deputy...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Fire Department issues advisory

There were multiple reports of the smell of smoke in Junction City late Wednesday afternoon in Junction City but a check with the Fire Department revealed that no structure fires had occurred. Interim Fire Chief Jason Lankas advised the public that if you spot a structure fire call 9-1-1.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Officials assess damage on Fort Riley

Fort Riley officials are assessing the aftermath of a damaging wind event Wednesday. Reports include downed power lines and power outages. Do not drive over downed power lines. Damage to building roofs has also been reported on post. Emergency crews and public works crews responded to those locations. Fort Riley...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff investigating after dogs found dead from gunshot wounds

GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a case of alleged animal cruelty and seeking the public’s help locating the person or persons involved in the gruesome act. The Geary County Sheriff's office is investigating two deceased dogs that were found with gunshot wounds around Burley Hill, approximately eight...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Fort Riley man arrested for shooting in Aggieville

MANHATTAN, KAN —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting in Manhattan early Sunday at Tate’s Bar in Aggieville arrested Joshua Cummings, 20, of Ft. Riley without incident just before 4p.m. Tuesday, according to RCPD spokesperson Aaron Wintermote. Cummings was arrested with assistance from Ft. Riley officials, on requested charges...
MANHATTAN, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

