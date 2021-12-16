Police in South Carolina are searching for a fugitive hog

A known fugitive of the law was arrested Thursday after Brenham Police spotted him in a vehicle. Thursday at 5:20 PM, members of the Brenham Police Department Crime Reduction Unit along with Patrol conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 36 North and Blue Bell Road on a vehicle that was occupied by a known wanted fugitive identified as Eliazar Torres Garcia, 37 of Brenham. During contact with Garcia, he was placed into custody after a brief attempt to resist his arrest. Garcia was later transported to the Washington County Jail, where he was booked for Possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, search or transport, along with two felony warrants for Possession of a controlled substance, and evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO