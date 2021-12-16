ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Police in South Carolina are searching for a fugitive hog

 1 day ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Authorities in Sumter say it's "wreaking havoc" — digging up local yards. Luckily, people have experience with this. Last month in Sumter, a pig was blocking traffic. Transcript....

