NFTs have been the source of eye-popping headlines all year: A $1 million sale here, a $10 million sale there, and the sudden impression that there’s profit and prestige everywhere. But people who worked on NFTs long before they were the subject of mainstream attention are quick to point out that these digital collectibles are not synonymous with easy money and in-the-know cachet. “People love to brag about their successes and never about their failures,” says Justin Blau, a DJ and producer (as 3LAU) who made his own headlines with blockbuster NFT sales at the end of February. “I can tell...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO