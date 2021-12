People — mostly women — who worked for Daniel Snyder’s Washington Football Team endured a toxic workplace culture in which sexual harassment was rampant. Coming forward to publicly tell their stories made them have to relive their painful experiences and required great courage. They were assured that the National Football League took these matters seriously and was committed to ferreting out the truth. So they went out on a limb, trusting the NFL and cooperating with the supposedly independent investigation. Not only did they not get the full accounting that they thought had been promised but, according to a new investigation by The Post, they were subjected to pressure and intimidation, seemingly on orders from Mr. Snyder.

