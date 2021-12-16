ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chauvin reverses decision, pleads guilty to violating George Floyd's civil rights

capradio.org
 1 day ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison about former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleading guilty to violating George Floyd's civil rights. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The former police officer who murdered George Floyd pleaded guilty to violating...

www.capradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Ex-cop Kim Potter to testify in own defense in Daunte Wright killing

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter is expected to testify Friday in her manslaughter trial in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. Potter, 49, shot Wright, a 20-year-old black man, after he tried to flee cops seeking to arrest him on a weapons warrant in April in Brooklyn Center. Bodycam...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
KRDO

Man in ID jail charged with murdering inmate

REXBURG, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A grand jury indicted a Madison County Jail inmate for murder after he allegedly beat another inmate to death. Robert David Pompa, 26, faces the first-degree murder charge for allegedly beating 62-year-old Eddie Blanie Stacey with his fist on Oct. 8 at the Madison County Jail, according to the indictment obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. Little details have been released about the jailhouse killing, which resulted in the Nov. 18 indictment.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Ellison
Person
George Floyd
Person
Steve Inskeep
New Jersey Monitor

Five more correctional officers charged in inmate assaults at women’s prison

Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck announced criminal charges Wednesday against four senior correctional police officers and the administrator who was in charge of the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women on the night last January when the officers allegedly severely beat and injured several inmates. The new charges bring to 15 the total number of […] The post Five more correctional officers charged in inmate assaults at women’s prison appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KREX

Third inmate killed in new spate of federal prison violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal prisoner at a high-security penitentiary in Colorado died Monday in an altercation with another inmate, marking the third time an inmate has been killed in a U.S. federal prison in the last month. Jamarr Thompson, 33, was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at USP Florence, shortly after prison staff members responded […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights#Minneapolis Police#Npr
People

Pa. Teacher Was Stabbed 20 Times, but Death Was Ruled Suicide — Now Authorities Are Reviewing Case

For the last 10 years, Ellen Greenberg's family has been convinced that their daughter was murdered. Now there may be new evidence to prove their case. A 27-year-old first-grade teacher, Greenberg was found stabbed to death—20 times—on the floor of her Philadelphia kitchen in January 2011. Authorities initially said the death was a homicide, and said the 10-inch knife that her live-in fiancé, Sam Goldberg, found in her chest was the murder weapon. But weeks later, the manner of death was changed to a suicide.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AFP

Man gets 5 years in prison for Capitol assault

A Donald Trump supporter was sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting police officers during the attack on the US Capitol, the harshest punishment yet handed down in the investigation into the January 6 violence. Robert Scott Palmer, 54,  was seen in videos and photos wearing an American flag jacket decorated with pro-Trump patches and a hat reading "Florida for Trump" as he threw boards, a fire extinguisher and other objects at police outside the Capitol. He had tried to enter the Capitol but was ultimately pushed back by pepper spray deployed by security officials. After that he continued to throw things at officers, until he was hit by a rubber bullet.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Slate

What I Got Wrong About Brett Kavanaugh and Abortion

During oral arguments over S.B. 8, the Texas abortion ban that empowers vigilantes to sue clinics and their “abettors” for a $10,000 bounty, Justice Brett Kavanaugh appeared to understand the state’s cynical game. S.B. 8, Kavanaugh explained, is a brazen effort to work around Supreme Court precedent, with ramifications for many other rights favored by conservatives. He brought up an amicus brief filed by the Firearms Policy Coalition, which opposed S.B. 8 out of fear that blue states could deploy the same strategy against gun rights. “This will easily become the model for suppression of other constitutional rights,” the justice said, quoting from the brief. “And it could be free speech rights,” he continued. “It could be free exercise. … It could be Second Amendment rights if this position is accepted here.” By the end of arguments, I anticipated that the justice would vote to let federal courts block S.B. 8—not because he supported abortion rights, but because he grasped the existential threat that Texas’ law posed to his court’s authority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

What the Supreme Court Would Gain If It Reverses Roe v. Wade

President Joe Biden’s commission on reforming the Supreme Court did not make any recommendations in its final report. Biden did not ask it to. It did, however, show what is on the minds of legal experts of varying political stripes. What they are worrying about, more than anything else,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Elizabeth Warren blasts 'Republican hijacking' of the Supreme Court and supports adding at least 4 more justices to the bench

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has come out in support of expanding more justices to the Supreme Court. The Massachusetts Democrat criticized the court's 6-3 conservative majority. "To restore balance and integrity to a broken institution, Congress must expand the Supreme Court by four or more seats," Warren wrote. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy