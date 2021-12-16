ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Cancelled: Planning Commission Meeting

ca.gov
 1 day ago

This calendar serves only to notify the public of hearing waiver projects. The projects listed below are not on the current agenda. During the Sonoma County Shelter in Place order additional accommodations for digital file review of the waiver period are available by contacting the project planner prior to the “last...

sonomacounty.ca.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

Commissioners will meet Tuesday

The Cottonwood County Board of Commissioners will hold its final meeting of 2021 Tuesday, beginning at 9 a.m., at the county courthouse in Windom. On the agenda, the board will hear a proposal to install an informational kiosk and possible picnic tables on the courthouse square in Windom. The board...
WINDOM, MN
WFMZ-TV Online

South Whitehall Wawa review delayed until January planning commission meeting

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Planning Commission's review of a Wawa proposed for Route 309 has been delayed until next month. The convenience store was taken off Thursday's commission agenda. The Jaindl Land Development Co. plan for Route 309 and Chapmans Road calls for a 5,051-square-foot convenience store with gas pumps on four acres. The store will have a 60-space lot.
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
steeledodgenews.com

Council hears housing proposal

Craig Kruckeberg has had the same issue for years: There aren’t enough places to live in Blooming Prairie for the people who work there. The need for more workforce and affordable housing hasn’t gone unnoticed by city officials, either, but a solution is more complicated than simply building more houses and apartment buildings.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE, MN
Times Gazette

City approves pay schedule

New wages for the city’s non-union employees were approved and updates on several city projects, including the proposed Marriott Hotel, were given at Monday’s Hillsboro City Council meeting. The ordinance approving new compensation for the non-union employees also repealed all previous legislation regarding compensation for non-union employees effective...
HILLSBORO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Bicycle Parking#Upe21 0033#Cricklewood Restaurant#Sebastopol
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson City Council Hears About Commercial Meat Locker Business

The Jefferson City Council met Tuesday night in regular session. During open forum, resident Dennis Murphy addressed the Council about his new business. He and his wife are looking to open a commercial meat locker on Washington Street, next to Tim Pound’s repair shop. He said they will process up to one beef and two hogs per day from four producers. Because the City owns the property, a public hearing will be scheduled for the January 28th Council meeting before a purchase agreement can be finalized.
ECONOMY
ca.gov

Mono County Seeks Feedback on Local Priorities

MONO COUNTY, Calif. (DECEMBER 15, 2021) – Mono County is currently updating its Strategic Plan, and seeking input from residents and stakeholders to guide the process. The Strategic Plan is rooted in the organization’s Mission, Vision, and Values – the underpinnings which describe why and how the county does what it does. The goal of the update is to further align local governmental priorities with overarching initiatives that guide the tactical work efforts of each department.
MONO COUNTY, CA
warrenrecord.com

Board approves park improvements

The Warrenton Town Board approved the paving of the walking trail at Hayley-Haywood Park during its monthly meeting Monday night after months of hearing complaints about the trail’s condition and requests for its paving from Hayley Street resident Yvette Roberts. In October, then-Commissioner Edna Scott asked that the board...
WARRENTON, NC
ca.gov

North Sonoma Valley Municipal Advisory Council Meeting

Contact: Hannah Whitman, Board Aide for Supervisor Susan Gorin. Approval of October 20, 2021 & November 17, 2021 minutes - Resolution. Public Comment limited to items not appearing on the agenda - Receive. Supervisor Gorin Update - Receive. Presentation on Vacation Rental Ordinance Update - Receive. Permit Sonoma public outreach...
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Smoky Mountain News

Cashiers-Glenville recreation plan approved

Jackson County commissioners have approved a Cashiers-Glenville Recreation Center Master Plan that will include the construction of a splash pad in place of the existing pool. The preliminary cost estimate for the entire plan is just under $2 million. “We really were focusing on creating a central hub for recreation...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
freedom929.com

NOBLE VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

(NOBLE) The Noble Village Board met this past Monday night in regular session. The Board : approved the payment of all Village bills as presented : adopted the ordinance for the levy and collection of taxes for fiscal year 2022 – the levied amount is at $83,674, an increase of 4.99 percent from last year : approved an agreement to exchange land between the Village and Jeff and Peggy Runyon, concerning the property needed for the Village’s drive-up window addition to the west of Village Hall : approved the calendar for 2022 Village Board and Zoning meetings : noted that Republic Services will initiate a rate increase for customers inside the Village limits beginning January 1st, 2022 – that’s from the current $14.26 to $14.67 : noted that the future meetings for the Village Board will return to Village Hall in the new year with face masks required until further notice : noted that Village Hall will be closed all on Christmas Eve, December 24th, and the following Monday, December 27th, and on New Year’s Eve, December 31st, and Monday, January 3rd, for the holidays : and with the second Village Board meeting in December (27th) cancelled, the next regular meeting for the Noble Village Board will be January 10th, 2022 at the Noble Village Hall.
NOBLE, IL
ca.gov

Continuum of Care Board Meeting

6. Review and Approve January 20th CoC Membership Meeting Agenda (ACTION ITEM) -DRAFT 1/20/22 Membership Agenda CDC Staff 2:35pm. 7. Review Agenda for January 26 CoC Board Meeting -DRAFT 1/26/22 Agenda Board Chair 2:45pm. 8. Board Member Questions & Comments Board 2:50pm. Accessibility. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities...
POLITICS
freedom929.com

COUNCIL MEETING LAST NIGHT

(OLNEY) The Olney City Council met last night in regular session. The Council : approved all accounts payable as presented : approved the Tax Levy ordinance for fiscal year 2022 with no increases included : agreed to accept proposals for liability, property, workers’ compensation, auto, and miscellaneous insurance coverages for 2022 from the Illinois Municipal League Risk Management group : agreed to apply for a FEMA grant to purchase equipment for the Olney Fire Department : accepted the $5,800 bid from Trenton Gray to demolish the property at 1126 East Butler Street : approved an additional IMRF payment worth $65,000 : approved the appointments of Brandt Patterson to the Board of Fire & Police Commissioners and Sharon Behnke to the Tree Board : and after a short closed session to discuss real property and personnel, the Council approved an ordinance for slight increases of the wage rates for Paid-on-Call Firefighters, for all Part-Time Employees, and for all Summer Recreation Employees : with the December 27th, 2021, meeting cancelled by the Council, the next regular meeting for the Olney City Council will be January 10th, 2022.
OLNEY, IL
ca.gov

City Hall Closed to In-Person Interaction until Further Notice

City Hall Offices are CLOSED to In-Person interaction until further notice due to COVID-19 Public Health concern. The following offices located at City Hall affected by the closure are:. All Public interested in attending City Council Meetings are encouraged to register for the Zoom meeting links posted on the meeting...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Public Invited to Attend Fort Bragg Planning Commission Meeting In-Person

Due to technical issues with recording and streaming equipment at Town Hall, the upcoming December 15, 2021 Planning Commission meeting will not be recorded, streamed, or televised. Town Hall will be open for the public to attend the meeting in person and minutes will be made available on the City of Fort Bragg website the following week or as soon thereafter as possible.
FORT BRAGG, CA
weavervillenc.org

Notice of CANCELLATION of Regularly Scheduled Meeting of the Planning Board

Notice of CANCELLATION of Regularly Scheduled Meeting of the Planning Board. This notice is to inform the public that the regularly scheduled meeting of Weaverville’s Planning Board scheduled for Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. within Council Chambers at Town Hall, has been CANCELLED. Rachael Bronson, Vice-Chair. Town...
POLITICS
henrycountytimes.com

Lack of quorum deadlocks Commission meetings

The Henry County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to meet next week. Will it actually happen? That is anyone’s guess. A called meeting was set for December 14 after the regularly scheduled November 30 meeting could not take place due to lack of a quorum. It was the third time in November that a meeting either could not officially take place or ended early for this reason.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
kwhi.com

COMMISSIONERS HOLD WORKSHOP MEETING

Washington County Commissioners Court held a Workshop Meeting this (Tuesday) morning to hear about the Medical Air Services Association Medical Transport Solutions benefit package. Keith Loeffler with MASA explained that all Washington County residents already have coverage paid for by the county if a resident is transported on the Washington County helicopter. The benefit package offered to the county would cover employees and family members if the Washington County helicopter was not available or if they are out of state. The benefit package would also cover ground transport costs associated with the accident.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
amazingmadison.com

Madison City Commission meeting Monday

The Madison City Commission will hold its regular weekly meeting later Monday. Commissioners are scheduled to hold a hearing on a wastewater improvement project and adopt a resolution for an application for financial assistance to the state Board of Water and Natural Resources for up to six-million dollars. They will also hold a hearing on a drinking water improvement project and adopt a resolution for an application for financial assistance to the state Board of Water and Natural Resources for up to thirteen-million dollars.
MADISON, SD
henrycountytimes.com

Commissioners approve expenditures

The Board of Commissioners voted at its November 16 regular meeting to approve the purchase of nine new Ford F-150 trucks for three separate departments. The $248,545 total price was determined through a state contract and the vehicles are being acquired from Allan Vigil Ford for use by Parks and Recreation, Code Enforcement and the county’s Department of Transportation.
HENRY COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy