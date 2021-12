Mae Belle (Sparkman) Fuhr, a 93-year native of Republic was born at the family farm to Ross and Sallie Sparkman on Sept. 29, 1928. She passed away Dec. 3, 2021. Fuhr will be remembered for her many talents and hobbies, a few being her love for genealogy spending many years as a part of the Republic Historical Society, an avid photographer where she took many pictures on family vacations taken throughout her travels, being a skilled seamstress that she honed in her early years of working at the garment factory, to her cooking skills with everyone loving her cinnamon rolls and homemade pies.

REPUBLIC, MO ・ 12 DAYS AGO