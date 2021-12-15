ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

WILLIAM EARL SEXTON, SR.

By Editor
 4 days ago

Mr. William Earl (Ivey) Sexton, Sr., 82, of Georgiana, passed away on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 in Greenville. A private service will be held at a later date. He is survived by his wife of...

bluemountaineagle.com

Earl, Lynette

BAMBERG -- Lynette P. Earl, 87, of Bamberg, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the AGAPE Hospice House of the Midlands. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in the Bamberg County Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Bamberg. Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7...
monvalleyindependent.com

William E. Shondelmyer Sr. – North Belle Vernon

William E. Shondelmyer Sr., 82, of North Belle Vernon, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born Jan. 2, 1939, in Greensburg, he was the son of the late Louis Simon and Isabell Hollis Shondelmyer. A lifelong resident of North Belle Vernon, Mr. Shondelmyer was Protestant by faith. William was a meat cutter/butcher extraordinaire by trade at several meat packing plants throughout his career and most recently worked at Weiss Packing Company and Cheplic Meat Processing. He is survived by his son, William E. Shondelmyer Jr. of North Belle Vernon; son and daughter-in-law, Robert L. and Katherine A. Shondelmyer of North Belle Vernon; three beautiful granddaughters, who he loved with all his heart, Jessica L., Megan L. and Kerri L. Shondelmyer; two sisters, Silvia I. Logan and Betty L. Hardy; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Ruby Czerpak Shondelmyer; daughter, Cynthia Shondelmyer; three brothers, James T., Samuel C. and Frank R. Shondelmyer; and his two sisters, Barbara Ann Shondelmyer and Florence Mae McDonald. Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, family owned and operated, 626 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-6183. Condolences accepted at the funeral home’s website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
Natchez Democrat

Robert Earl Barnes

Natchez- Funeral services for Robert Earl “Dr. Love” Barnes, 65, of Sibley, who died Thursday, December 9, 2021 in Natchez will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with Minister Moses Shillow officiating. Burial will follow at church Cemetery under...
thegreenvillestandard.com

ELYDIA ELLEN RUYBAL

On Nov. 29, 2021, beloved daughter, sister, niece and aunt, Elydia Ellen Ruybal passed away from this world to be with her Heavenly Father and her Beloved Dad. Graveside services were held at Magnolia Cemetery on Friday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. with Brother Watson Wasden officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing.
inkfreenews.com

James William ‘JW’ Clark Sr.

James William “JW” Clark Sr., 73, Liberty Mills, passed away Dec. 4, 2021 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born in Rochester, Aug. 22, 1948, JW was the son of James W. and Myrtle Lucile Clark. The loving memory of James William Clark Sr. will be forever cherished...
whtc.com

William Earl Fitzhugh

William Earl Fitzhugh of Fennville went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, December 12, 2021, surrounded by his family. William was born in Newport, Arkansas to his late parents, William, and Olly (Smithee) Fitzhugh. He was married to his wife, Eula Mae Forrester, for many faithful years. William was a hardworking man and was known for his dedication to his skill as a welder.
927thevan.com

