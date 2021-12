On Nov. 29, 2021, beloved daughter, sister, niece and aunt, Elydia Ellen Ruybal passed away from this world to be with her Heavenly Father and her Beloved Dad. Graveside services were held at Magnolia Cemetery on Friday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. with Brother Watson Wasden officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

