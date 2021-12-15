ELYDIA ELLEN RUYBAL

Dorothy “Dot” Ellen Coburn, 87, of Fairmont, was taken home on Saturday, December 11, 2021, to be with her loving parents and the family that preceded her in death. Those she leaves behind are left with years of memories and the benefit of having known her. She will be missed most by her children; Roger (Sherrie) Coburn, Lora Mae Coburn, Cathy (Joe) Fast and her grandchildren; Rory (Stacy) Coburn, Crystal Rucker, Michael (Laura) Fast, Jesse (Jenny) Coburn, and Jessica Fast. She leaves behind many siblings and great grandchildren to share her remembrances. Dorothy retired from Hauges Greenhouse after decades of growing flowers. Her thumbs were green and her heart gold. She would give you the shirt off her back and tell you exactly how it looked it on you. Dorothy walked the line between what was proper to do and what she wanted to do. The older she got, the more she leaned towards the “wanted” side of the line. She loved her family fiercely and constantly worried over their safety. She prayed often and loved to praise God through singing. She enjoyed cooking and constantly trying new recipes of unusual but delicious ingredients. Dorothy was determinedly independent and paid her own way for everything, every penny of it. She had much to be proud of and leaves a legacy of strength, hard work, and appreciation for all our blessings in this life. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Roy Coburn, officiating. Interment will follow at Clermont Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 6 DAYS AGO