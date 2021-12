I forgot to take a photo of my ice cream. By the time I realized I hadn’t taken a picture yet, I’d finished my ice cream #FailPhoto by Irene Kredenets on Unsplash. I’m single, and that fact doesn’t look like it’s going to change anytime soon. Before the pandemic, my love life was nonexistent, and well, the pandemic ensured its continued nonexistence. For the most part, I’m okay with being single. If I were ever to have kids (an event that seems more and more unlikely every day), I would adopt, so I’m not in a hurry to find a man to make babies with in order to outrun my ticking biological clock. Also, I like being able to devote most of my time to myself.

