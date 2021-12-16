Valneva SE (VALN) Reports Positive Homologous Booster Data for COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate VLA2001

With Christmas around the corner and COVID-19 case numbers rising, it’s important to keep getting tested when you have symptoms, have been exposed to the virus, or are going to a high-risk environment. Now we have access to PCR tests (known as RT-PCR, or reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction, tests) and rapid antigen tests to detect SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID. So which test should you use? And what’s the difference? Read more: Taking your first rapid antigen test? 7 tips for an accurate...

