ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Valneva SE (VALN) Reports Positive Homologous Booster Data for COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate VLA2001

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ​Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN), a specialty vaccine company, today announced positive homologous booster data from the Phase 1/2 study, of its inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. Initial results confirm that VLA2001 significantly boosted immunity in participants who...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
pharmaceutical-technology.com

EMA CHMP recommends J&J’s Covid-19 booster for adults

The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has provided a positive opinion on the usage of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine as a booster shot for adults aged 18 years and above. If approved, the booster is intended for use a...
INDUSTRY
101 WIXX

Valneva says its booster works as a follow up to its own COVID-19 shot

PARIS (Reuters) – French biotech firm Valneva said on Thursday its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was efficient as a booster for people who had received the same shot as an initial vaccination. “Initial results confirm that VLA2001 significantly boosted immunity in participants who received VLA2001 as a primary vaccination,” it...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
investing.com

Valneva Soars on Claim Its Covid Booster Is Effective

Investing.com – Valneva ADRs (NASDAQ: VALN ) climbed more than 10% in Thursday’s premarket trading after the company said its Covid booster worked on people who had received the same shot initially. The company said initial results show “excellent immune response” after a third dose of VLA2001 administered...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Trial#Streetinsider Premium#Valn#Boostering
StreetInsider.com

​Imago BioSciences (IMGO) Reports Positive Data from Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Bomedemstat in Advanced Myelofibrosis

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Imago BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGO), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), today presented positive data from its ongoing global Phase 2 clinical study evaluating bomedemstat in patients with advanced myelofibrosis (MF). The data were presented in an oral session during the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place December 11-14, 2021. Previously, a Phase 2 data set with a cut-off date of May 17, 2021 was presented at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Moderna to Test COVID-19 Booster Candidates Against Omicron Variant

Moderna announced its 3-fold approach to addressing SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern in light of the emergence of the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant. The Company is currently testing a higher dose booster (100µg) of its COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, in 306 individuals in a safety and immunogenicity study. Sera from high dose booster recipients will now also be tested to see if the 100µg dose provides protection against Omicron.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Dynavax (DVAX) Announces Advance Purchase Agreement with Bahrain for 1M Doses of VLA2001 COVID-19 Vaccine

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN), a specialty vaccine company, today announced the signing of an advance purchase agreement with the Kingdom of Bahrain for the supply of one million doses of the Company’s inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001. This is the second purchase agreement Valneva has secured for VLA2001 since reporting positive data for its Phase 3 clinical trial Cov-Compare.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Seeking Alpha

Valneva plays down findings on its COVID-19 vaccine in U.K. booster study

Valneva SE (VALN -15.0%) blamed the design of a booster trial in the U.K. after its peer-reviewed data indicated that the company’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine underperformed rivals when given as a booster to those who received Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) vaccine initially. While the vaccine performed well alongside others when administered...
WORLD
Telegraph

Scrapping Valneva Covid vaccine ‘not terribly clever’, warn scientists

The Government’s decision to scrap the French-made Valneva vaccine has been branded as “not terribly clever” by a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, as the jab likely offers good protection against Covid-19 variants, including omicron. Boris Johnson visited Valneva’s Scottish manufacturing site in Livingston in January...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

When is it OK to take a rapid antigen test for COVID rather than lining up for a PCR swab?

With Christmas around the corner and COVID-19 case numbers rising, it’s important to keep getting tested when you have symptoms, have been exposed to the virus, or are going to a high-risk environment. Now we have access to PCR tests (known as RT-PCR, or reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction, tests) and rapid antigen tests to detect SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID. So which test should you use? And what’s the difference? Read more: Taking your first rapid antigen test? 7 tips for an accurate...
SCIENCE
wsau.com

Japan adds Moderna shot to COVID vaccine booster arsenal, joining Pfizer

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan on Thursday officially approved Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine for its booster shot programme that began this month. The move followed a recommendation from health ministry experts on Wednesday that Moderna’s mRNA shot, used mostly at workplace inoculation sites to date, could be used as a third booster shot for those aged 18 or older.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WebMD

Omicron Escapes Moderna Vaccine, But COVID Booster Shot Helps

Dec. 16, 2021 -- Moderna’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine is less effective against the new Omicron variant, according to a new preprint study published Wednesday. The study hasn’t been peer-reviewed or published in a journal. But a booster shot of the Moderna vaccine increased antibodies that were highly effective...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy