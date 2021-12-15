ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norway’s central bank raises key policy interest rate

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
MyNorthwest.com
 2 days ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s central bank announced Thursday that it raised its key policy interest rate from 0.25% to 0.5%, citing the upswing in the economy that it said was likely to continue. If the growth continues, the bank is expected to make more rate increases...

