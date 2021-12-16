ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Dusty's Crafters Holiday Snowman Project

cityofedinburg.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEDINBURG, TX – Dusty's Crafters brings a new holiday activity at the Dustin M. Sekula Memorial Library! This special project will...

cityofedinburg.com

Comments / 0

Related
massivelyop.com

Project Gorgon adds Alharth’s holiday season, preps level 85 dungeon for next week

Early access MMORPG Project Gorgon has had an interesting year: Last spring, it added an optional subscription, a sub perks system, and an offline leveling system, followed by a fall update that introduced animal husbandry and Povus, a city that players themselves have to level up. Now, it’s time for a winter event, which the game dubs Alharth’s holiday season.
VIDEO GAMES
KSEN AM 1150

Puffman Meets The Snowman!

The Chester Christmas Stroll's set on this Wednesday.. All the FUN will be from 4 until 7 7 o'clock, & Liberty County Public Health will hold a "snowman" contest. Besides some cool giveaways, the WINNER of the snowman contest will walk away with a 6 foot inflatable snowman during the Christmas stroll. Don't worry about a thing, plenty of stroll maps will be available. Stay warm...
CHESTER, MT
KATC News

Frosty the Snowman arrives in Acadiana

Frosty the Snowman has officially arrived in Acadiana for the holiday season. We know what you're thinking: how is a snowman surviving in 70 degree weather?. Well, Frosty is actually a mechanical snowman made by Mauricio Ferreyros and his son, Joel.
TWITTER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowman#Special Project#Dusty
pdjnews.com

Students assist with downtown holiday project

The holiday spirit is in the air and Perry elementary students are spreading the joy in our community. The Main Street of Perry board of directors organized several holiday activities and decorations around Perry’s downtown Square. One of those activities was putting up four live Christmas trees at each corner of the Square. They asked Perry elementary students and teachers to assist in…
SOCIETY
news9.com

Holiday Adventures: Snowman Wonderland In Seminole

In Seminole, Oklahoma, a lot of people are getting into the holiday spirit. It’s the time of year when the sun goes down, the lights come on at Magnolia Park. Visitors at Seminole's Snowman Wonderland say this holiday light display is a special experience. "It's just a joy to be...
SEMINOLE, OK
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
LIFESTYLE
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Let’s Build a Snowman! Printable Paper Craft for Kids

This free printable snowman craft is just precious! It is a snowman printable that can be assembled and decorated easily by kids of all ages. Go ahead and print an extra copy for yourself because you know you want to make one too. Snowman Paper Craft for Kids. This very...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WKRC

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
CINCINNATI, OH
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Closing, New Restaurant Already Moving In

New food is coming your way.The BlackRabbit/Unsplash. Genuine Concepts manages a number of restaurants throughout The Valley. However, it is pulling the plug on one of its locations. The Vig is set to close for good on December 19, so any fans of the restaurant will want to stop by for a final meal in the coming days. Genuine Concepts though is not handing the location off or selling. They have decided to revamp the restaurant and convert it into a new destination for food lovers around the uptown destination.
PHOENIX, AZ
Robb Report

This New Teardrop Trailer Expands Into a Multi-Room Cabin With Its Own Bedroom

It may not turn into a robot like a Transformer, but there’s still more to the Hunter Nature Raptor XC than meets the eye. The Turkish outfit’s latest model is a teardrop trailer that can expand. Thanks to an ingenious design, the Raptor XC can easily be towed by any mid-size SUV and quickly converts into a multi-room living space once you’ve reached your destination. Despite its angular shape, the Raptor XC looks like any other teardrop trailer at a glance. That changes once it’s unhitched, though. The rear of the vehicle can slide out—either manually or via an optional remote-controlled system—effectively...
HOME & GARDEN
CatTime

Why Do Cats Knead? Here Are 5 Reasons Your Cat Kneads You

Kneading is when your cat alternates their front paws in a rhythmic fashion on a soft, squishy surface. Cats knead on beds, on soft blankets, and sometimes, they knead their humans. Here are five possible reasons why your cat needs to knead. The post Why Do Cats Knead? Here Are 5 Reasons Your Cat Kneads You appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
Outdoor Life

Missouri Bowhunter Kills 160-Class Buck with a Basketball-Sized Growth on Its Shoulder

Steve Leeper’s deer season was plagued by poor timing. Nothing went wrong, exactly, but it didn’t feel right, either. Then, in November, things got really weird. It wasn’t until mid-October that Leeper and a buddy got full hunting access to a new 80-acre property in west-Central Missouri, where Leeper had swapped chores for hunting permission. As soon as they did, the bowhunters hung three cameras and two stands, and cut rudimentary shooting lanes. That same night, a cell camera delivered a photo of a stud typical buck with 11 points. More photos arrived in the following days, but just as Leeper started to pattern the buck’s movements in early November, he had to leave town for nearly two weeks. Leeper owns his own insurance agency in Kansas City, but he’s also a part-time cameraman for Heartland Bowhunter. He was scheduled to film a hunt in Kansas, then meet his brother on another trip. While Leeper was on the road, trail cam photos of the big typical continued to trickle in. Then he noticed something odd.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy