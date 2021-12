A relief rally following the Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting is what’s in play right now, as yesterday’s decision, though hawkish was mostly priced in. The Fed announced it will double the pace of QE tapering by buying $30 billion less Treasuries and MBS for the months ahead. It will be done with the asset purchases altogether sometime early 2022, then will come the first rate hike by spring. And according to the median forecast of the famous dot plot, the first spring rate hike won’t be the last; the Fed would proceed with two more rate hikes during the course of next year.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO