Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) Prices 3.08M Share Offering at $57/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 44,700,000 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase 44,700,000 shares of its common stock at a combined offering price to the public of $0.39 per one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.39 per share of common stock, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $17.5 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Abeona. The offering is expected to close on December 21, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

INDUSTRY ・ 17 HOURS AGO