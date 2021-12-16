ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) Prices 3.08M Share Offering at $57/sh

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten offering of 3,084,210 shares of its Class A common stock (the "Offering") at a public...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Chemung Financial (CHMG) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend; 2.7% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Chemung Financial (NASDAQ: CHMG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, or $1.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 3, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Kimball Int'l (KBAL) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend; 3.3% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kimball Int'l (NASDAQ: KBAL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, or $0.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Psychemedics (PMD) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend; 2.6% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Psychemedics (NASDAQ: PMD) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, or $0.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on December...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Prices 44.7M Stock and Warrant Offering at $0.39/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 44,700,000 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase 44,700,000 shares of its common stock at a combined offering price to the public of $0.39 per one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.39 per share of common stock, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $17.5 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Abeona. The offering is expected to close on December 21, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Focs#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Focus For#Focus On#Focus Llc#Focus Class A#Offering#Focus In#Goldman Sachs#Bofa Securities#Spc Capital Markets Llc#Sec
StreetInsider.com

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (RCACU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RCACU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at $10.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AP Acquisition Corp (APCA.U) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

AP Acquisition Corp (NYSE: APCA.U), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Upgrades ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) to Buy

Needham & Company analyst N. Quinn Bolton upgraded ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) from Hold to Buy with a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Utz Brands (UTZ) Raises Quarterly Dividend 8% to $0.216; 5.5% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Utz Brands (NYSE: UTZ) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.216 per share, or $0.864 annualized. This is an 8% increase from the prior dividend of $0.20. The dividend will be payable on January 10, 2022, to stockholders...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) to Neutral

Citi analyst Amanda Scarnati upgraded CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCMP) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Zscaler (ZS) PT Raised to $400 as Wolfe Research Sees the Company as the Cleanest Security Name

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin raised the price target on Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) to $400.00 (from $325.00) after the company reported a solid set of 1Q22 results to kick off FY22 with both calculated billings and revenue coming in ahead of consensus and growth accelerating from the previous quarter.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) at Buy

(Updated - December 17, 2021 6:31 AM EST)Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani initiates coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Deere (DE) PT Raised to $485 at Morgan Stanley After Guidance Blows Away Expectations

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Morgan Stanley analyst Courtney Yakavonis raised the price target on Deere (NYSE: DE) to $485.00 (from $442.00) after the company initiated FY22 guidance that was ahead of consensus while absorbing ~$700-750M of incremental cost headwinds. The analyst...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Freshpet (FRPT) PT Lowered to $135 at Stifel Following Reduced Outlook

Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan lowered the price target on Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) to $135.00 (from $165.00) while maintaining a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Starts Butterfly Network (BFLY) at Neutral

UBS analyst Matt Taylor initiates coverage on Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Single Stock Put Volumes are Elevated - Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs options strategist Vishal Vivek noted that single stock put options traded $233 billion on an average day in ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) Estimates Raised at Jefferies on Higher Auction Fees

Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni reiterated a Buy rating and $35.00 price target on ACV Auctions Inc (NASDAQ: ACVA) and raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy