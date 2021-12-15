Justin Wood Recognized With Environmental Justice Award

Na’Taki Osborne Jelks, Ph.D., C'95, assistant professor in the environmental and health sciences program at Spelman College, is one of six recipients of the third annual Catalyst Award granted by the nonprofit organization Rachel's Network. The award honors women leaders of color for their commitment to a healthy planet, and provides them with a cash prize, networking opportunities, and national recognition for their work. As an honoree, she will receive a $10,000 prize; networking opportunities; and public recognition within the environment, philanthropic, and women’s leadership communities.
Comments / 0