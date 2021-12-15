Justin Wood Recognized With Environmental Justice Award

"We all have this earth and we all should be out here enjoying it." Ask Erin Noël what her passions are, and she’ll tell you two things. First, there’s her love for the environment. In her fourth and final year as an environmental studies major, she has already travelled around the country researching the impacts of climate change. In her free time outside of her work, she’s also an avid hiker and kayaker.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO