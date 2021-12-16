ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) Reports SAB-185 Retains Neutralization Against Omicron SARS-CoV-2 Variant In Vitro

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SAB Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: SABS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform that produces specifically targeted, high-potency, fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors, today announced data...

www.streetinsider.com

BGR.com

New drug recall issued: Stop taking these cold & flu medicines immediately

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, $89 AirPods, more After the COVID-19 drug recall from a few days ago, we’ll also warn you about a medicine recall that involves a different illness that’s in season in the winter. That’s the flu, an endemic infectious disease that’s been overshadowed in recent years by the novel coronavirus. Unlike the COVID drug recall that had no immediate effect on consumers, the new Rompe Pecho cold and flu drug recall is something you’ll want to pay attention to. That’s because you might currently own several brands of the cold and flu...
HEALTH
The Atlantic

Fully Vaccinated Is About to Mean Something Else

For nearly a year now, the phrase fully vaccinated has carried a cachet that it never did before. Being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is a ticket for a slate of liberties—a pass to travel without testing and skip post-exposure quarantine, per the CDC, and in many parts of the country, a license to enter restaurants, gyms, and bars. For many employees, full vaccination is now a requirement to work; for many individuals, it’s a must for any socialization at all.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

AstraZeneca-Amgen asthma drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Amgen Inc's (AMGN.O) drug, Tezspire, to treat severe asthma for those aged 12 years and older, the companies said on Friday. The approval is based on late-stage trial data that showed the drug cut the rate...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Renal denervation: basic and clinical evidence

Renal nerves have critical roles in regulating blood pressure and fluid volume, and their dysfunction is closely related with cardiovascular diseases. Renal nerves are composed of sympathetic efferent and sensory afferent nerves. Activation of the efferent renal sympathetic nerves induces renin secretion, sodium absorption, and increased renal vascular resistance, which lead to increased blood pressure and fluid retention. Afferent renal sensory nerves, which are densely innervated in the renal pelvic wall, project to the hypothalamic paraventricular nucleus in the brain to modulate sympathetic outflow to the periphery, including the heart, kidneys, and arterioles. The effects of renal denervation on the cardiovascular system are mediated by both efferent denervation and afferent denervation. The first half of this review focuses on basic research using animal models of hypertension and heart failure, and addresses the therapeutic effects of renal denervation for hypertension and heart failure, including underlying mechanisms. The second half of this review focuses on clinical research related to catheter-based renal denervation in patients with hypertension. Randomized sham-controlled trials using second-generation devices, endovascular radiofrequency-based devices and ultrasound-based devices are reviewed and their results are assessed. This review summarizes the basic and clinical evidence of renal denervation to date, and discusses future prospects and potential developments in renal denervation therapy for cardiovascular diseases.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Dual role of neutrophils in modulating liver injury and fibrosis during development and resolution of diet-induced murine steatohepatitis

Inflammatory changes in the liver represent a key feature of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), the progressive form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Innate immune activation including hepatic neutrophilic infiltration acts as an important inflammatory trigger as well as a potential mediator of inflammation resolution. In this study, we dissected the effects of neutrophil depletion via anti-lymphocyte antigen 6 complex locus G6D (Ly6G) antibodies administration during ongoing high fat-fructose-cholesterol (FFC) diet-induced murine NASH and during inflammation resolution by switching into a low-fat control diet. During NASH progression, protective effects were shown as HSC activation, cell infiltration and activation of pro-inflammatory macrophages were ameliorated. Furthermore, these changes were contrasted with the effects observed when neutrophil depletion was performed during the resolution phase. Impaired resolving mechanisms, such as a failure to balance the pro and anti-inflammatory cytokines ratio, deficient macrophage phenotypic switch into a pro-restorative profile, and defective repair and remodeling processes were observed when neutrophils were depleted in this scenario. This study described phase-dependent contrasting roles of neutrophils as triggers and pro-resolutive mediators of liver injury and fibrosis associated with diet-induced NASH in mice. These findings have important translational implications at the time of designing NASH therapeutic strategies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
StreetInsider.com

