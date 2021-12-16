ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tin Cup - Initial Drill Program Completed

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB: NLRCF) is pleased to announce the completion of the initial drill...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

StreetInsider.com

Northstar Completes Miller Gold Drill Program and Closes Bought Deal Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2021) - Northstar Gold Corp. (CSE: NSG) (OTCQB: NSGCF) ("Northstar" or the "Company"), announces the Company has completed a Phase IIB diamond drill program on its 100%-owned Miller Gold Property, situated 18 km southwest of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. A total of 2,495 metres were drilled in 14 holes, with 6 holes testing Allied Syenite Gold Zone extensions, 2 holes testing the recently discovered E Zone and 6 holes designed to upgrade a historic resource estimate on the recently acquired Searles Property.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

GMV Minerals Inc. Announces Planning of Phase Two Drill Program

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2021) - GMV Minerals Inc.(TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that the Company has received all assays from its phase I 2021 summer drill program.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Aguila Copper Completes Initial Sampling Program at Lida Copper-Silver Project, Nevada

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2021) - Aguila Copper Corp.(TSXV: AGL) (OTCQB: AGLAF) (WKN: A2DR6E)("Aguila" or the "Company")is pleased to announce completion of an initial surface mapping and sampling program at the Company's 100% owned Lida copper-silver project. Lida lies in south-central Esmeralda County within the richly gold and copper endowed Walker Lane Mineral Belt. The project is secured by 33 granted BLM lode mining claims covering a total of 2.75 sq km and is easily accessed by two-wheel drive vehicles utilizing existing access.
NEVADA STATE
StreetInsider.com

Emgold Releases Positive Soil Sampling Results Defining Two New Exploration Targets At Its Golden Arrow Property, NV

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Emgold Mining Corporation (TSX-V:EMR) ("Emgold" or the "Company") is pleased to report results of a soil sampling program at its Golden Arrow Property, NV ("Golden Arrow" or the "Property"). A total of 1,109 soil samples were collected from two areas located in the southern part of the Property. Based on the results of the sampling, two new exploration targets have been discovered. These targets have been named the Big Hope Prospect and Kawich Prospect. Current resource areas at Golden Arrow are named Gold Coin and Hidden Hill.
ECONOMY
State
Arizona State
StreetInsider.com

Provenance Gold Signs Option Agreement for a Historical near Surface Gold Resource and Provides Assays from the Project Which Include 69 Meters of 3.05 g/t Gold

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2021) - Provenance Gold Corp. (CSE: PAU) (OTCQB: PVGDF) (the "Company" or "Provenance") is pleased to report that it has signed a binding option to purchase the Eldorado Property in eastern Oregon from Nevada Select Royalty, Inc. ("Nevada Select"). Nevada Select is an arms-length subsidiary of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE: GROY), a leading growth and Americas-focused precious metals royalty company. Provenance has completed the first year's payment of the option to purchase. The Eldorado Property hosts a significant historical gold resource in eastern Oregon. The project area is located on top of a large gold placer area and is located in the mining friendly part of the state.
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Blue Moon completes 2021 drill program at Blue Moon, California

Blue Moon Metals Inc. [MOON-TSXV; BMOOF-OTCQB] completed the 2021 drill program at its 100%-owned polymetallic Blue Moon project located 22 miles east of Merced, Mariposa, County, California. The property hosts zinc, silver, gold and copper. The drill program consisted of four step-out holes totalling 5,873 feet (1,790 metres). The drill program tested a number of high impact targets including the potential for new massive sulphide lens to the south of the Blue Moon deposit. Drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Chemex in Reno, Nevada, for assay.
RENO, NV
dallassun.com

Murchison Minerals Quadruples 100% Owned HPM Land Package as a Result of the Inaugural Drill Program at the Ni-Cu-Co Project

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ('Murchison' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MUR) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the inaugural drill program and acquisition of an additional 43,689 hectares of mineral claims at its 100% owned HPM (Haut-Plateau de la Manicouagan) project, located in Quebec.
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

TDG Gold Corp. Completes 2021 Toodoggone Field Program, BC

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the 'Company' or 'TDG') is pleased to announce the completion of its 2021 Toodoggone Field Program which included 8,048 metres ('m') diamond drilling in 55 holes at Shasta and 1,029 m of diamond drilling in 2 holes at the Drybrough target located on its Oxide Peak earn-in project to the north of TDG's former producing Baker mine. Samples from the Shasta drilling have been submitted to SGS Canada for analysis with final results expected to be received between January and February 2022. Other work completed included sampling and mapping at TDG's Mets and Baker mining leases and an airborne magnetic survey at TDG's Bot property located further to the north. Results have now been received for the sampling and survey work and are being compiled by TDG's technical team. TDG would like to thank its community and business partners for their support during the 2021 field season, in particular Chu Cho Industries, Chu Cho Environmental, Sasuchan LP and Falkirk Environmental Consultants. The Baker camp will be maintained in readiness for TDG's 2022 field program which may resume as soon as early spring 2022.
ECONOMY
#Tin Cup#Gold Mining#New Gold#Vancouver#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Northern Lights#The Company#Nlrcf#Secret Pass Gold Project#Sericite
dallassun.com

Pacton Increases 2022 Drill Program at Red Lake, Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC)(OTC PINK:PACXF)(FSE:2NKN) (the 'Company' or 'Pacton') is pleased to announce that it is increasing the recently announced 10,000 m drill program at its Red Lake Gold Project (see Pacton news release dated December 2, 2021). Ongoing analysis of results from the recent surface exploration program highlight multiple new gold targets in the Claremont area. The property is adjacent to Great Bear's Dixie Project, and results from reconnaissance drilling in 2021 showed multiple geological similarities to mineralization described at Great Bear's LP Fault. Drilling is expected to commence in February 2022.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Mountain Boy Confirms Porphyry Copper-Gold Mineralization & Finds High-Grade Copper on the Telegraph Project in BC's Golden Triangle

Porphyry copper-gold mineralization confirmed at numerous prospects spanning several kilometres. 268 soil samples and 141 surface samples collected, 30 percent of the surface samples graded 0.5% copper or higher, including 17.9% copper. Highly prospective zone with favourable...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

CAT Strategic Begins Diamond Drill Program On Burntland Project In New Brunswick

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ('CAT' or the 'Company') announces that it has commenced a diamond drill program on the Company's wholly owned Burntland Project in northern New Brunswick. Seven drill hole targets were identified following a trenching program and a 975 line-kilometre high-resolution drone magnetic survey that was conducted over the summer and early fall, and an additional geophysical VLF-EM, DTM and Mag survey completed in October.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Cruz Battery completes first phase of Solar lithium project drilling, Nevada

Cruz Battery Metals Corp. [CRUZ-CSE; BKTFF-OTC; A2DMG8-FSE] has completed the first phase of drilling on its 100%-owned Solar lithium project that directly borders American Lithium Corp.'s TLC project, Nevada. Significant intercepts of the targeted potential lithium-bearing claystone formation were encountered in all the holes drilled in this phase. Hole...
NEVADA STATE
TheConversationAU

1 millipede, 1,306 legs: we just discovered the world's leggiest animal hiding in Western Australia

Millipedes were the first land animals, and today we know of more than 13,000 species. There are likely thousands more species of the many-legged invertebrates awaiting discovery and formal scientific description. The name "millipede" comes from the Latin for "thousand feet", but until now no known species had more than 750 legs. However, my colleagues and I recently found a new champion. The eyeless, subterranean Eumillipes persephone, discovered 60 metres underground near the south coast of Western Australia, has up to 1,306 legs, making it the first "true millipede" and the leggiest animal on Earth. Finding life underground In Australia, most species in...
WILDLIFE
StreetInsider.com

The Buckle (BKE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 6.1% to $0.35; 3% Yield

The Buckle (NYSE: BKE) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, or $1.4 annualized. This is a 6.1% increase from the prior dividend of $0.33. The dividend will be payable on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Rand Capital Corp (RAND) Declares $0.04 Special Dividend; 0.2% Yield

Rand Capital Corp (NASDAQ: RAND) declared a special dividend of $0.04 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 17, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Johnson Controls (JCI) Raises Quarterly Dividend 25.9% to $0.34; 1.7% Yield

Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, or $1.36 annualized. This is a 25.9% increase from the prior dividend of $0.27. The dividend will be payable on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, or $1.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Eneti Inc. (NETI) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend; 0.5% Yield

Eneti Inc. (NYSE: NETI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share, or $0.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 29, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Dynex Capital (DX) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend; 3% Yield

Dynex Capital (NYSE: DX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, or $0.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 3, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS

