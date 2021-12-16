Cowen Starts Neogenomics (NEO) at Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh initiates coverage on Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $15.00. The analyst comments "SPRB's tildacerfont, a novel non-steroidal agent, is in late-stage development for adult classic Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH). In a Phase 2a (P2a) Study 201, tildacerfont established Proof of Concept (PoC) by reducing key biomarkers ACTH, A4, and 17-OHP. These data demonstrated the potential of tildacerfont to reduce androgen excess without increasing the total daily glucocorticoid (GC) dose during a 12-week treatment period in patients with classic CAH, something that has not been reported in any other investigational therapy. A P2 study in pediatric CAH and a P2 PoC trial in a sub-population of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) should be initiated in the next few months. We are bullish."

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO