Cowen Starts Neogenomics (NEO) at Outperform

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cowen analyst Dan Brennan initiates coverage on Neogenomics (NASDAQ:...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Eloxx Pharma (ELOX) at Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh initiates coverage on Eloxx Pharma (NASDAQ: ELOX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Starts Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Jashua Jennings initiates coverage on Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ: APEN) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $13.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage of APEN at Outperform. Each of APEN's three key products is highly differentiated and has clear growth catalysts. We model a three-year revenue CAGR of 20% and gross margin improving to 62.5% in 2024, making APEN a standout among small-cap device names. Our target is $13, or 6.5 times our 2023 sales estimate of $87.5M."
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Starts Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Brian Holland initiates coverage on Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $16.00. The analyst comments "Through its global portfolio of natural and artificial sweetener brands & products, Whole Earth Brands has potential to disrupt the $96B refined sugar market—of which, sugar substitutes currently comprise ~3%. The company has multiple paths to pursue growth in its Branded CPG segment, including product innovation, North American distribution, increased global penetration, and M&A."
StreetInsider.com

Cowen Starts Luminar Technologies (LAZR) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Joshua Buchalter initiates coverage on Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Starts Sweetgreen Inc (SG) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Andrew Charles initiates coverage on Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE: SG) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
pulse2.com

Micron Technology Stock (MU): $99 Price Target From Cowen

The shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) have received a price target of $99 from Cowen. These are the details. The shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) have received a price target of $99 from Cowen. And Cowen analyst Karl Ackerman increased the price target from $80 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) at Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Jeff Jones initiates coverage on Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PLRX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

RBC Capital Starts Teleflex (TFX) at Outperform

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RBC Capital analyst Shagun Singh initiates coverage on Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $415.00. The analyst commented, "TFX is a global, diversified...
StreetInsider.com

RBC Capital Starts Abbott Labs (ABT) at Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Shagun Singh initiates coverage on Abbott Labs (NYSE: ABT) with a Outperform rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Baird Starts Wejo (WEJO) at Outperform

Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler initiates coverage on Wejo (NASDAQ: WEJO) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $12.00. The analyst comments "Wejo is pioneering the connected vehicle data market with a superior near-real-time direct-from-vehicle data aggregation model. TAM is potentially massive (many industries/use cases, global), especially if it becomes the industry standard for vehicle-to-vehicle/-infrastructure communications. Financial model should be highly attractive at scale. While very early in monetization, Wejo has built good foundational value and appears to be nearing inflection point, in secular growth market. Has strong team to execute against attractive opportunity led by an accomplished and high-potential CEO."
StreetInsider.com

Cowen Assumes Iovanace Biotherapeutics (IOVA) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Tyler Van Buren assumes coverage on Iovanace Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) with a Outperform rating.The analyst comments "We are ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Cowen Assumes Regeneron Pharma (REGN) at Market Perform

Cowen analyst Tyler Van Buren assumes coverage on Regeneron Pharma (NASDAQ: REGN) with a Market Perform rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Cowen Assumes Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Tyler Van Buren assumes coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OLMA) with an Outperform rating.The analyst commented, "We are ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Needham Starts Roblox (RBLX) at Buy, Sees Over 40% Upside

Needham & Company analyst Bernie McTernan initiated research coverage of Roblox (NASDAQ: RBLX) with a Buy rating and a $136.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) PT Raised to $100 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Matt Biegler raised the price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZNTL) to $100.00 (from $90.00) while maintaining an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

RBC Capital Starts Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX) at Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza initiates coverage on Prometheus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RXDX) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $46.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Prometheus Biosciences Inc click here. For more ratings news on Prometheus Biosciences Inc click here. Shares of Prometheus...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Starts Butterfly Network (BFLY) at Neutral

UBS analyst Matt Taylor initiates coverage on Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) at Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh initiates coverage on Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $15.00. The analyst comments "SPRB's tildacerfont, a novel non-steroidal agent, is in late-stage development for adult classic Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH). In a Phase 2a (P2a) Study 201, tildacerfont established Proof of Concept (PoC) by reducing key biomarkers ACTH, A4, and 17-OHP. These data demonstrated the potential of tildacerfont to reduce androgen excess without increasing the total daily glucocorticoid (GC) dose during a 12-week treatment period in patients with classic CAH, something that has not been reported in any other investigational therapy. A P2 study in pediatric CAH and a P2 PoC trial in a sub-population of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) should be initiated in the next few months. We are bullish."
StreetInsider.com

William Blair Starts Braze Inc (BRZE) at Outperform

William Blair analyst Arjun Bhatia initiates coverage on Braze Inc (NASDAQ: BRZE) with an Outperform rating.The analyst commented, "At a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: CLSA Downgrades Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) to Outperform (2)

CLSA analyst Ethan Wang downgraded Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) from Buy (1) to Outperform (2) with a price target of $64.00 (from $110.00). The analyst comments "Though Chinese regulators have been pressuring Futu since Oct, its 3Q21 results were already showing some cracks—client assets are declining despite heavy spending on customer acquisition. We expect a soft landing from regulatory uncertainty with Mainland users turning away from Futu in a gradual manner; slower growth is inevitable. China is committed to opening up but only in a controlled way. We lower our target price from US$110 to US$64 and downgrade our rating from BUY to O-PF."
